शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Badminton ›   saina nehwal father get entry in gold coast sports village

CWG 2018: साइना की नाराजगी के आगे झुका IOA, पिता को मिली खेल गांव में एंट्री

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 06:50 PM IST
साइना नेहवाल
साइना नेहवाल
भारत की बैडमिंटन स्टार खिलाड़ी साइना नेहवाल के पिता की खेल गांव में एंट्री पर विवाद अब थम गया है। सूत्रों से जानकारी मिली है कि साइना के पिता अब अपनी बेटी के मैच यहां देख सकेंगे। सोशल मीडिया पर साइना की नाराजगी के बाद इंडियन ओलंपिक एसोसिएशन उनके पिता की एंट्री को लेकर राजी हो गया। मामला सुलझने के बाद साइना ने खेल मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़, राजीव मेहता और आईओए को शुक्रिया कहा।
गौरतलब है कि कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में मेडल की मजबूत दावेदार साइना नेहवाल के पिता को खेल गांव में एंट्री नहीं मिली थी, जिसके बाद शटलर बहुत मायूस हो गई थीं और उन्होंने अपना दुख सोशल मीडिया पर बयां किया। उन्होंने एक के बाद एक लगातार तीन ट्वीट किए और पूरा खर्च देने के बाद बावजूद अपने पिता का नाम लिस्ट में नहीं होने पर दुख बयां किया। 

स्टार शटलर ने अपने पहले ट्वीट में लिखा, 'यह देखकर आश्चर्यचकित हूं कि जब हमने कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018 के लिए भारत से शुरुआत की तो मेरे पिता का नाम टीम ऑफिशियल के रूप में पुष्टि की गई थी और मैंने इसका पूरा खर्च भी दिया था। मगर खेल गांव पहुंचने के बाद पता चला कि उनका नाम टीम अधिकारियों की लिस्ट में शामिल नहीं किया गया। वह मेरे साथ रुक भी नहीं सकते।'


RELATED

saina nehwal commonwealth games 2018 ioa

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Harshwardhan Kapoor spotted with Pooja Bedi daughter Alia outside restaurant
Bollywood

इस बिंदास एक्ट्रेस की बेटी संग स्पॉट हुए अनिल कपूर के बेटे, सैफ की बेटी संग भी जुड़ा था नाम

3 अप्रैल 2018

kumar mangalam birla, shweta nanda, naveen jindal
Weird Stories

ये हैं देश के अरबपतियों की 5 बेटियां, जानें किस घराने से रखती हैं ताल्लुक, कितनी हो चुकी इनकी उम्र

3 अप्रैल 2018

Dog bites actress Prachi Tehlan on the sets of Ikyawaan
Television

'दिया और बाती' एक्ट्रेस को शूटिंग के दौरान कुत्ते ने काटा, आनन-फानन में लगे इतने इंजेक्शन

3 अप्रैल 2018

here is truth about sanjay leela bhansali and janhvi kapoor meeting
Bollywood

जाह्नवी कपूर और संजय लीला भंसाली की मुलाकात का असली सच आया सामने, जानना चाहेंगे

3 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

बीमारी के बावजूद आधी रात तक बिग बी को करना पड़ रहा है काम,बोल पड़े, 'और कितना काम करवाओगे'

3 अप्रैल 2018

Hichki
Bollywood

टाइगर भी नहीं रोक पाए 'हिचकी' की रफ्तार, 11 दिन बाद भी फिल्म की कमाई जारी

3 अप्रैल 2018

ALIA BHATT
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट ने लड़की और लड़कों पर दे डाला एेसा बयान, फंस सकती हैं नए विवादों में

3 अप्रैल 2018

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

'रेड' मारकर हिट हुए अजय देवगन परिवार समेत पहुंचे पेरिस, बेटे-बहू संग मनाया बर्थ डे

3 अप्रैल 2018

Sapna Chaudhary
Television

Bigg Boss खत्म होने के ढाई महीने बाद सपना चौधरी को आई हिना की याद, ऐसे हुआ मिलन

3 अप्रैल 2018

a
Bollywood

जया प्रदा से सनी लियोन तक, इन 5 एक्ट्रेस के असली नाम जान लेंगे तो झटका लगना तय है

3 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स से पहले भारत की उम्मीदों को बड़ा झटका, चोटिल हुईं पीवी सिंधू

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स की तैयारी में जुटी पीवी सिंधू के दाएं टखने में प्रैक्टिस करते हुए मोच आ गई है।

28 मार्च 2018

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

ALL England Championship: सिंधु की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री, यह जीत बनी बेहद स्पेशल

16 मार्च 2018

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

ALL England Open: इतिहास रचने वाली पीवी सिंधु नहीं भेद पाई जापानी बाधा

18 मार्च 2018

पारुपल्ली कश्यप
Badminton

बैडमिंटन: पारुपल्ली कश्यप ने किया देश का नाम रोशन, जीता ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन का खिताब

25 फरवरी 2018

sameer verma
Badminton

समीर वर्मा ने जीता स्विस ओपन खिताब, फाइनल में विश्व के पूर्व नंबर-2 खिलाड़ी को दी मात

26 फरवरी 2018

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

सिंधु और श्रीकांत की शानदार जीत, साइना नेहवाल का सफर पहले राउंड में खत्म

15 मार्च 2018

पीवी सिंधू
Badminton

कोरिया ओपन सुपर सीरीज: 'चीन की दीवार' तोड़कर फाइनल में पीवी सिंधु

16 सितंबर 2017

PV Sindhu
Badminton

पीवी सिंधु से एयरलाइंस के ग्राउंड स्टाफ का दुर्व्यवहार, ट्विटर पर दी जानकारी 

4 नवंबर 2017

किदाम्बी श्रीकांत
Badminton

श्रीकांत ने फ्रेंच ओपन जीतकर रचा इतिहास, ये कमाल करने वाले पहले भारतीय शटलर बने

30 अक्टूबर 2017

पीवी सिंधू
Badminton

चाइना ओपन: डिफेंडिंग चैंपियन सिंधु हुई उलटफेर का शिकार, भारत की चुनौती समाप्त

17 नवंबर 2017

Related Videos

VIDEO: पुलिसवाले की बेटी की जुबान पर गाली, गाड़ी में शराब

पिता पुलिस में और बेटी नशे में चूर, नशा पावर का और शायद शराब का भी। मामला चेन्नई के मरीना बीच का है जहां एडीजीपी की बेटी ने एक कॉन्सटेबल को सरेआम गालियां दी और नौकरी से निकलवाले की धमकी भी दे डाली। देखिए पूरा वीडियो।

3 अप्रैल 2018

how to keep your memory sharp 0:55

ये हैं याद्दाश्त को दुरुस्त रखने के आसान तरीके

3 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:20

इन हस्तियों ने की तलाकशुदा महिलाओं से शादी, आज भी जोड़ी है कामयाब

3 अप्रैल 2018

करियर प्लस 2:28

अटल पेंशन धारकों की संख्या पहुंची 1 करोड़ पास, आप ऐसे करें अप्लाई

3 अप्रैल 2018

गुजरात हाईकोर्ट 2:17

बिना सहमति के पत्नी से सेक्स करना नहीं ‘बलात्कार’- गुजरात हाईकोर्ट

3 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

साइना नेहवाल
Sports Archives

All ENGLAND BADMINTON: चीनी खिलाड़ी के हाथों साइना को मिली हार, पहले ही राउंड में टेके घुटने

15 मार्च 2018

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

सिंधु और श्रीकांत की शानदार जीत, साइना नेहवाल का सफर पहले राउंड में खत्म

15 मार्च 2018

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

इंडिया ओपन बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट: स्पैनिश खिलाड़ी को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची पीवी सिंधु

2 फरवरी 2018

सिंधू और सायना
Tennis

इंडिया ओपन सुपरसीरीज 2018: दूसरे दौर में साइना-सिंधु, प्रणॉय की हार

31 जनवरी 2018

साइना नेहवाल
Badminton

इंडोनेशिया मास्टर्स: साइना नेहवाल ने जीता सिल्वर मेडल, भावुक ट्वीट किया

28 जनवरी 2018

साइना नेहवाल
Badminton

इंडोनेशिया मास्टर्स में साइना का जलवा जारी, सेमीफाइनल में थाईलैंड की शटलर को दी मात

28 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.