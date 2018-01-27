अपना शहर चुनें

इंडोनेशिया मास्टर्स में साइना का जलवा जारी, सेमीफाइनल में थाईलैंड की सटलर को दी मात

स्पोर्ट्स टेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 02:40 PM IST
Saina enters finals of Indonesia Masters beating Ratchanok Intanon
साइना नेहवाल
पूर्व विश्व नंबर एक साइना नेहवाल ने जकार्ता में खेले जा रहे 3,50,000 इनामी राशि वाले इंडोनेशिया मास्टर्स बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट के सेमीफाइनल में थाईलैंड की रतचानोक इंतानोन को मात देकर फाइनल में अपनी जगह पक्की। घुटने में चोट से वापसी कर रही साइना ने 49 मिनट तक चले इस मुकाबले में रतचानोक इंतानोन को 21-19, 21-19 से मात दी। 

अब साइना से फाइनल में कौन भिड़ेगा इसका फैसला चीन की नंबर वन खिलाड़ी ताई जू यिंग और नंबर आठ रैंक प्लेयर सीड हे बिंगजिआओ के बीच खेल जा रहे मुकाबले का के बाद पता चलेगा। इन दोनों चाइनीज खिलाड़ियों में से जो भी जीतेगा वह फाइनल में साइना से मुकाबला करेगा। 

बता दें कि यह इंतानोन पर 9वीं जीत है। साइना ने इससे पहले सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में ओलंपिक रजत पदक विजेता पीवी सिंधू को सीधे गेम में 21-13, 21-19 से हराया था। 
