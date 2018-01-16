Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Sports ›   Badminton ›   PV Sindhu toughest competetor than saina nehwal said Tai Tzu Ying

ताई बोली, सिंधु के आगे कुछ नहीं हैं साइना नेहवाल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 09:15 PM IST
PV Sindhu toughest competetor than saina nehwal said Tai Tzu Ying
PV Sindhu
वर्ल्ड बैडमिंटन में चीन का प्रदर्शन बेशक लगातार गिर रहा हो, लेकिन उनकी होनहार खिलाड़ी ताई त्जु यिंग रैंकिंग में अभी भी शीर्ष पायदान पर कायम है। रियो ओलंपिक के फाइनल में पीवी सिंधु को हराने वाली स्पेन की कैरोलीना मरीन के बाद ताई त्जु यिंग ने शीर्ष स्थान पर कब्जा किया था।

23 साल की इस चीनी ताइपे खिलाड़ी ने पिछले दो साल से अपनी जबर्दस्त फॉर्म को बरकरार रखा है। दिसंबर 2016 में वह विश्व की नंबर एक खिलाड़ी बनी थी। मौजूदा समय में पीवी सिंधु विश्व की नंबर तीन खिलाड़ी हैं। बता दें कि रियो ओलंपिक के समय सिंधु रैंकिंग में दूसरे पायदान पर थीं।

मौजूदा समय में सिंधु और नेहवाल बेडमिंटन की टॉप प्लेयर्स हैं। डोमेस्टिक लेवल पर दोनों ने एक दूसरे के खिलाफ कई मैच खेले हैं। बैडमिंटन वर्ल्ड फेडरेशन इवेंट में दोनों की हार-जीत का रिकॉर्ड 1-1 से बराबर है। हालांकि इस मामले में ताई त्जु यिंग का कुछ अलग ही मानना है।

RELATED

इस युवा खिलाड़ी का कहना है कि जब वह एक प्रोफेशनल बैडमिंटन प्लेयर के तौर पर करियर की शुरुआत कर रही थीं, उस दौर में साइना नेहवाल दुनिया की नंबर 1 खिलाड़ी थीं, लेकिन आज समय बदल चुका है। ताई का कहना है कि इस वक्त पीवी सिंधु साइना नेहवाल से ज्यादा मजबूत प्रतिद्वंद्वी हैं।
pv sindhu saina nehwal tai tzu ying badminton world federation

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde to give the trophy on rent
Television

OMG: घर आते ही शिल्पा ने दिखाया असली रंग, Bigg Boss की ट्राॅफी के साथ कर डाला ये बड़ा खेल

16 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta to give his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से निकलते ही विकास ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, पैसे देकर इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट को कर देंगे मालामाल

16 जनवरी 2018

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

16 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

alia bhatt ranveer singh leaked first looked from gully boy
Bollywood

आलिया और रणवीर को पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा, 'गली ब्वॉय' के सेट से तस्वीरें Leak

16 जनवरी 2018

confirmed sonakshi sinha heroine in dabangg 3 salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं ये होंगी 'दबंग 3' में हीरोइन, चुलबुल पांडे के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

16 जनवरी 2018

mouni roy play a villain in brahmastra ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया को डसेगी ये 'नागिन', करण जौहर की फिल्म में मिला विलेन का रोल

16 जनवरी 2018

Ram Gopal Varma film God, Sex and Truth trailer out
Bollywood

रामगोपाल की फिल्म के ट्रेलर ने मचाया तहलका, पोर्न स्टार ने सेक्‍स पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

16 जनवरी 2018

salman khan staff Forcibly Dance With Benafsha, Arshi and Sapna Choudhary
Television

सपना चौधरी के साथ पार्टी में हुई ऐसी शर्मनाक हरकत, सलमान खान ने अपने स्टाफ को किया बाहर

16 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

pv sindhu defeated against akane yamaguchi in dubai ss finals
Badminton

DUBAI SS फाइनल्स: 94 मिनट संघर्ष करने के बाद हारी सिंधु, फाइनल में इनसे मिली शिकस्त

भारतीय स्टार शटलर को रविवार को दुबई सुपर सीरीज के महिला सिंगल्स फाइनल में जापान की अकाने यामागूची से शिकस्त झेलना पड़ी।

17 दिसंबर 2017

pv sindhu wins kidambi srikanth lost in dubai super series finals opener
Badminton

DUBAI SS फाइनल्स: सिंधु ने 63 मिनट में जीता मुकाबला, श्रीकांत हारे

14 दिसंबर 2017

PV Sindhu defeats Chen Yufei 21-15, 21-18 in semifinals, enters the final in dubai open super series
Badminton

दुबई ओपन सुपर सीरीज के फाइनल में पहुंची पीवी सिंधु

16 दिसंबर 2017

Ashwini Ponnappa ties the knot with Karan Medappa
Badminton

2010 कॉमनवेल्थ गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट अश्विनी पोनप्पा ने करण मेदप्पा को बनाया हमसफर

26 दिसंबर 2017

pbl awadhe warriors saina nehwal beats northeastern michelle li
Badminton

PBL: साइना और ली के बीच हुआ सांसें रोक देने वाला मुकाबला, अवध वॉरियर्स ने नॉर्थ ईस्टर्न को हराया

31 दिसंबर 2017

pv Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi to top group dubai super series finals 
Badminton

दुबई ओपन सुपर सीरीज में पीवी सिंधु ने दर्ज की लगातार तीसरी जीत

16 दिसंबर 2017

dubai world superseries finals 2017 Chou Tien Chen defeat Srikanth Kidambi
Badminton

DUBAI SS फाइनल्स: कड़े संघर्ष के बावजूद श्रीकांत ने देखा हार का मुंह, टूटा उनका ये सपना

15 दिसंबर 2017

pv sindhu and kidambi srikanth gets easy draw in dubai super series final
Badminton

दुबई सुपर सीरीज फाइनल: सिंधु-श्रीकांत के पास चैंपियन बनने का अच्छा मौका, मिले आसान ड्रॉ

11 दिसंबर 2017

saina nehwal is not happy with the busy bwf calender
Badminton

साइना नेहवाल बोली, BWF का व्यस्त कार्यक्रम शटलर्स के लिए उचित नहीं

22 दिसंबर 2017

World Badminton Championship 2017 Women's Singles Final Nizomi Okuhara beat PV Sindhu
Badminton

रियो के सिल्वर को गोल्ड में नहीं बदल पाईं सिंधु, ओकुहारा ने दी मात 

28 अगस्त 2017

Related Videos

सोशल मीडिया ने पहले ही खोल दिया था राज, 'भाभीजी' ही बनेंगी बॉस

बिग बॉस के 11वें सीजन की विजेता शिल्पा शिंदे बन चुकी हैं पर उनके विजेता बनने की खबरें पहले ही सामने आ गई थी। शो में हुई लाइव वोटिंग के पहले ही शिल्पा का नाम ट्रेंड करने लगा था।

15 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

129 PERCENT RISE IN PORN WATCHING BY INDIAN FEMALES, SUNNY LEONE TOP SEARCH 1:46

पॉर्न देखने वालों में 30 फीसदी महिलाएं; जानिए सबसे ज्यादा क्या देखते हैं देशवासी

11 जनवरी 2018

BHIM SENA WORKER BEATEN BY HINDU SANGATHAN FOR TEARING HINDU GOD PHOTO IN MUZZAFARNAGAR 3:07

VIDEO: यूपी में देवी देवताओं की फोटो फाड़ने वाले युवक का हुआ ये हाल

16 जनवरी 2018

BIGG BOSS 11 WINNER SHILPA SHINDE BOOKIE SUNNY LEONE MADHURI DIXIT BUCKET LIST BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

#BIGGBOSS11Winner 'भाभीजी' ने सटोरियों का किया करोड़ों का नुकसान

15 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Bishen Singh Bedi says South Africa tour will be a test for Virat Kohli   
Cricket News

पूर्व महान गेंदबाज ने कहा- सिंधु हैं असली खिलाड़ी, कोहली को करना होगा और संघर्ष

30 दिसंबर 2017

pv sindhu defeated against akane yamaguchi in dubai ss finals
Badminton

DUBAI SS फाइनल्स: 94 मिनट संघर्ष करने के बाद हारी सिंधु, फाइनल में इनसे मिली शिकस्त

17 दिसंबर 2017

PV Sindhu defeats Chen Yufei 21-15, 21-18 in semifinals, enters the final in dubai open super series
Badminton

दुबई ओपन सुपर सीरीज के फाइनल में पहुंची पीवी सिंधु

16 दिसंबर 2017

pv Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi to top group dubai super series finals 
Badminton

दुबई ओपन सुपर सीरीज में पीवी सिंधु ने दर्ज की लगातार तीसरी जीत

16 दिसंबर 2017

pv sindhu wins kidambi srikanth lost in dubai super series finals opener
Badminton

DUBAI SS फाइनल्स: सिंधु ने 63 मिनट में जीता मुकाबला, श्रीकांत हारे

14 दिसंबर 2017

pv sindhu and kidambi srikanth gets easy draw in dubai super series final
Badminton

दुबई सुपर सीरीज फाइनल: सिंधु-श्रीकांत के पास चैंपियन बनने का अच्छा मौका, मिले आसान ड्रॉ

11 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.