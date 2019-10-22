शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Badminton ›   PV Sindhu and Deepika Padukone becomes ambassador of Bharat ki laxmi initiative

‘भारत की लक्ष्मी’ की एंबेसडर बनीं पीवी सिंधू और दीपिका, दिवाली पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की खास पहल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 09:33 PM IST
पीएम मोदी के साथ सिंधु
पीएम मोदी के साथ सिंधु - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री दीपिका पादुकोण और बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधू को ‘भारत की लक्ष्मी’ का एंबेसडर बनाया गया है। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की इस पहल का मकसद दिवाली से पहले देशभर की महिलाओं के सराहनीय कार्य को सामने लाना है। पीएम ने महिला सशक्तीकरण को लेकर इस नए अभियान का वीडियो भी मंगलवार को साझा किया।
विज्ञापन
पीएम ने ट्वीट किया, भारत की नारी शक्ति प्रतिभा एवं संकल्प, दृढ़ता और समर्पण का प्रतीक है। हमारे संस्कारों ने हमें हमेशा महिला सशक्तीकरण के प्रयास करना सिखाया है। इस वीडियो के माध्यम से पीवी सिंधू और दीपिका पादुकोण ने ‘भारत की लक्ष्मी’ पहल के संदेश को बेहतरीन ढंग से रखा है। पीएम की इस पहल को दीपिका और सिंधू ने भी समर्थन दिया।
 

 
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

इस दिवाली नारीत्व का जश्न मनाते हैं
विज्ञापन
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!

Recommended

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आज का राशिफल

22 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रोफेसर एलन
Delhi NCR

मां की हत्या कर खुदकुशी करने वाले प्रोफेसर स्वभाव से थे बहुत शांत, सहयोगियों ने खोला बड़ा राज

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Virgo
Horoscope

कन्या राशि: आज का राशिफल

22 अक्टूबर 2019

आखिर भारतीयों को क्यो पसंद है रमी खेलना?
Junglee Rummy

आखिर भारतीयों को क्यो पसंद है रमी खेलना?
ब्रिटिश शाही परिवार
Education

दुनिया के सबसे चर्चित शाही परिवार के 25 अजीब नियम, जिन्हें मानना जरूरी है

22 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय रेल
Government Jobs

रेलवे में निकली नौकरियां, 10वीं पास से लेकर स्नातकों के लिए मौका

22 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: नेपाल भागना चाहते थे हत्यारे, सरेंडर को वकील से किया संपर्क

22 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
pv sindhu narendra modi deepika padukone bharat ki laxmi bharat ki laxmi movement diwali
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Is any new organization helping murderers of Kamlesh Tiwari.
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी के हत्यारों की मदद कर रहा कोई नया संगठन, आरोपियों को हर जगह से मिली मदद!

22 अक्टूबर 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

23 अक्तूबर का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हेमा मालिनी और धर्मेंद्र
Bollywood

पति धर्मेंद्र की पहली पत्नी के बारे में हेमा मालिनी का खुलासा, कहा- मैं नहीं चाहती थी...

22 अक्टूबर 2019

cm yogi cabinet meeting
Lucknow

योगी कैबिनेट में 13 फैसलों पर लगी मुहर, अयोध्या में दीपोत्सव मेले को राज्य मेला का दर्जा

22 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय रेल
Government Jobs

रेलवे में निकली नौकरियां, 10वीं पास से लेकर स्नातकों के लिए मौका

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
एनगिडी के शॉट पर नदीम का कैच
Cricket News

हेलमेट से टकराया जोरदार शॉट और नदीम का कैच, बेहद फिल्मी अंदाज में भारत ने जीता मैच

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

SA पर विराट जीत के बाद गरजे कोहली, 'हम दुनिया की किसी भी टीम को हरा सकते हैं'

22 अक्टूबर 2019

BIG B AND JAYA BACHCHAN
Television

अमिताभ बच्चन ने पत्नी जया का किस नाम से सेव किया है नंबर, केबीसी के मंच पर खोला राज

22 अक्टूबर 2019

रवि शास्त्री
Cricket News

VIDEO: जीत के जोश में कोच शास्त्री ने खोया होश, बोले- पिच भाड़ में जाए...

22 अक्टूबर 2019

kamlesh tiwari murder case
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: साजिशकर्ताओं ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, एक दिन पहले करनी थी हत्या

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

आनंदान गुणसेकरन
Other Sports

विश्व सैन्य खेलः आनंदन गुणसेकरन ने 2008 में आतंकी हमले में गंवाया था पैर, अब चीन में जीता दो गोल्ड

चीन में चल रहे सातवें सीआईएसएम विश्व सैन्य खेलों में आनंदन गुणसेकरन ने भारत को पहला गोल्ड मेडल दिलाया है।

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
pv sindhu
Badminton

फ्रेंच ओपन 2019: पीवी सिंधु और शुभंकर डे ने जीत से किया आगाज, दूसरे दौर में पहुंचे

22 अक्टूबर 2019

साईं प्रणीत
Badminton

प्रणीत करिअर की सर्वश्रेष्ठ 11वीं रैंकिंग पर पहुंचे, साइना एक स्थान नीचे खिसकीं

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Ballon d'Or Trophy
Football

बेलोन डिओर पुरस्कार 2019 के लिए 30 दावेदार, मेस्सी को रोनाल्डो और वान डिक से मिलेगी टक्कर

22 अक्टूबर 2019

सिंधु, साइना और किदांबी
Badminton

फ्रेंच ओपन: विश्व चैंपियन सिंधु और नेहवाल के सामने फॉर्म में लौटने की चुनौती, श्रीकांत पर भी नजर

22 अक्टूबर 2019

अमित पंघाल
Other Sports

विश्व सैन्य खेल: मुक्केबाज अमित पंघाल क्वार्टरफाइनल में पहुंचे

22 अक्टूबर 2019

एंडी मरे
Tennis

एंडी मरे को खिताब जीतने का मिला फायदा, 116 पायदान की छलांग लगाकर 127वें नंबर पर पहुंचे

22 अक्टूबर 2019

अविनाश साबले
Other Sports

37 साल तक मेरा रिकॉर्ड नहीं टूटना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण: सैनी

22 अक्टूबर 2019

रोजर फेडरर(फाइल फोटो)
Tennis

टेनिस स्टार रोजर फेडरर ने करियर के 1500वें मैच में दर्ज की शानदार जीत

22 अक्टूबर 2019

बेंगलुरू एफसी
Football

ISL 2019: गोलरहित ड्रॉ पर खत्म हुआ बेंगलरु और नॉर्थईस्ट युनाइटेड एफसी का मैच

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

हरियाणा एग्जिट पोल: कौन बनेगा हरियाणा का CM? | मनोहर लाल खट्टर, भूपिंदर हुड्डा या दुष्यंत चौटाला

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव पर इंडिया टुडे माई इंडिया के एग्जिट पोल में किसी भी पार्टी को बहुमत मिलता नहीं दिख रहा है। लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री पद को लेकर मनोहर लाल खट्टर अभी भी लोकप्रिय बने हुए हैं।

22 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 1:46

कश्मीर में शहीद हुए जवान गामिल कुमार का वाराणसी में हुआ अंतिम संस्कार

22 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर 1:36

जम्मू-कश्मीरः अवंतीपुरा में आतंकवादियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़

22 अक्टूबर 2019

कोरोला रकैट 3:03

एक लड़की जिसने बचाई 40 लोगों की जान फिर भी गई जेल

22 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 1:44

NCRB Report: यूपी महिलाओं के लिए असुरक्षित, कांग्रेस ने सरकार को घेरा

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

सुशीला चानू
Hockey

सुशीला चानू ने कहा, ओलंपिक के लिए क्वालीफाई करने के प्रति आश्वस्त

21 अक्टूबर 2019

North India Sports Competition: Punjab Police in Volleyball, Bilaspur Hostel Team Winner in Kabaddi
Local Sports

उत्तर भारत खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता: वॉलीबाल में पंजाब पुलिस, कबड्डी में बिलासपुर हॉस्टल की टीम विजेता

21 अक्टूबर 2019

रोजर फेडरर
Tennis

आज करियर का 1500वां मैच खेलने उतरेंगे रोजर फेडरर

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विश्वनाथन आनंद
Other Sports

ग्रैंड स्विस इवेंट: विश्वनाथन आनंद का 9वां राउंड ड्रॉ पर हुआ खत्म

21 अक्टूबर 2019

दादू चौगुले
Other Sports

दिग्गज पहलवान दादू चौगुले का 73 साल की उम्र में निधन

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Jelena Ostapenko
Tennis

दो साल के सूखे को खत्म कर,ओस्टापेंको ने जीता लक्जमबर्ग ओपन का खिताब

21 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited