‘भारत की लक्ष्मी’ की एंबेसडर बनीं पीवी सिंधू और दीपिका, दिवाली पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की खास पहल

India’s Nari Shakti epitomises talent and tenacity, determination and dedication.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2019
Our ethos has always taught us to strive for women empowerment.
Through this video, @Pvsindhu1 and @deepikapadukone excellently convey the message of celebrating #BharatKiLaxmi. https://t.co/vE8sHplYI3
Societies grow when women are empowered and their accomplishments are given a place of pride!— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) October 21, 2019
I support PM @narendramodi ji #BharatKiLaxmi movement. It celebrates extraordinary achievements of extraordinary women of India.
This Diwali, let’s celebrate womanhood. pic.twitter.com/SQ9vmifq6u
This Diwali, let us throw light on & celebrate the contribution & accomplishments of the women of our country! #BharatKiLaxmi pic.twitter.com/ePujWeWXfe— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 22, 2019
22 अक्टूबर 2019