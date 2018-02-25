शहर चुनें

बैडमिंटन: पारुपल्ली कश्यप ने किया देश का नाम रोशन, जीता ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन का खिताब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 25 Feb 2018 04:21 PM IST
parupalli kashyap wins australian open
पारुपल्ली कश्यप
भारत के स्टार शटलर पारुपल्ली कश्यप ने शनिवार को ऑस्ट्रियन ओपन इंटरनेशनल चैलेंज का खिताब जीता। कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स चैंपियन कश्यप ने मेंस सिंगल्स के फाइनल में मलेशिया के जून वी चीम को मात देकर तीन साल में पहली बार इंटरनेशनल खिताब जीता।
दूसरी वरीय कश्यप ने चीम को 37 मिनट तक चले मुकाबले में 23-21, 21-14 से मात देकर खिताब जीता। फाइनल जीतने के बाद कश्यप ने एक फोटो के साथ कैप्शन लिखा, 'विएना में खिताब जीतकर खुशी हुई। इस साल मेरा पहला खिताब है। धन्यवाद इंडियन आयल, ओजिक्यू इंडिया और गोपीचंद एकेडमी। मेरे सभी फैंस का शुक्रिया अदा, जिन्होंने लगातार मेरा समर्थन किया।'





भारतीय शटलर ने टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत से ही बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने टूर्नामेंट में एक भी मैच नहीं गंवाया। हालांकि, फाइनल के पहले गेम में कश्यप को चीम से कड़ी स्पर्धा मिली, लेकिन भारतीय शटलर ने तीन पॉइंट सुरक्षित करते हुए पहला गेम जीत लिया।

कश्यप ने फिर दूसरे गेम में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया और चीम को कोई मौका नहीं दिया। इस तरह कश्यप ने फाइनल सिर्फ 37 मिनट में अपने नाम किया।

parupalli kashyap australian open vienna june wei cheam

