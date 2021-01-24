Thailand Open 2021: मारिन और विक्टर ने लगातार दूसरी बार जीता थाइलैंड ओपन का खिताब

𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗔
After over 5⃣ years, @CarolinaMarin bags consecutive straight games victories over Tai Tzu Ying.
She last did so in 2015 (All England, French Open, World Superseries Finals).#HSBCbadminton #BWFWorldTour #ToyotaThailandOpen
📸 @Badmintonphoto https://t.co/No2WfteKEG pic.twitter.com/1Ja6Ur8aSE — BWF (@bwfmedia) January 24, 2021
𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗔— BWF (@bwfmedia) January 24, 2021
On top of becoming the first men’s singles player to win all 3⃣ Super 1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣s 🏆🏆🏆 in a season, @ViktorAxelsen has also extended his unbeaten streak to 2⃣8⃣ matches.#HSBCbadminton #BWFWorldTour #ToyotaThailandOpen
📸 @Badmintonphoto https://t.co/0zA9n8Yqfs pic.twitter.com/Vb7hTDXybY
