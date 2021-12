BWF World Championship: भारत के लक्ष्य सेन और किदांबी श्रीकांत में आज होगा ऐतिहासिक सेमीफाइनल, जानें दोनों का रिकॉर्ड

𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐃𝐀𝐘 💥



2️⃣ MS shuttlers- @srikidambi & @lakshya_sen who ensured record breaking medals for 🇮🇳 at #BWFWorldChampionships2021 will lock horns against each other in the historic semifinal 👊



All the best boys 💪#WorldChampionships2021#Badminton pic.twitter.com/NBb8gCMCAm