B Sai Praneeth,Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy out of Malaysia Masters badminton 

बी साई प्रणीत और अश्विनी-सिक्की की जोड़ी मलेशिया मास्टर्स से बाहर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 10:14 PM IST
B Sai Praneeth,Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy out of Malaysia Masters badminton 
बी साई प्रणीत और अश्विनी-सिक्की
भारतीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी बी साई प्रणीत, अश्विनी पोनप्पा और एन सिक्की रेड्डी की महिला युगल जोड़ी गुरुवार को मलेशिया मास्टर्स बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गए। प्रणीत को डेनमार्क के शीर्ष वरीयता प्राप्त विक्टर एक्सेलसन से 21-17, 21-8 से करारी मात मिली जबकि पोनप्पा और सिक्की रेड्डी की जोड़ी को डेनमार्क के कामिला रायटर जुल और क्रिस्टिना पेडेर्सन ने 21-15, 21-15 से हाराया।

वहीं, पुरुष एकल में, प्रणीत ने हरेक प्वाइंट के लिए लड़ते रहे लेकिन उन्हें हार का सामना करना पड़ा। प्रणीत मुकाबले के 28 मिनट में दूसरे दौर से बाहर हो गए। जबकि पोनप्पा और सिक्की रेड्डी की जोड़ी ने भी 35 मिनट में अपना महिला डबल्स मैच गंवा दिया।
b sai praneeth malaysia masters badminton ashwini ponnappa n sikki reddy

