2010 कॉमनवेल्थ गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट अश्विनी पोनप्पा ने करण मेदप्पा को बनाया हमसफर

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 05:22 PM IST
Ashwini Ponnappa ties the knot with Karan Medappa

अश्विनी पोनप्पा

भारत की स्टार बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी अश्विनी पोनप्पा ने रविवार को कुर्ग में पारंपरिक रीती-रिवाजों से अपने बॉयफ्रेंड करण मेदप्पा से शादी की। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, अश्विनी-करण की सगाई इस साल अक्टूबर में हुई थी।
बताया जा रहा है कि कोदवा परंपरा के मुताबिक इन दोनों की शादी संपन्न हुई। कर्णाटक के कोडागु जिला के दूसरे शहर विराजपेट में इनकी शादी का रिसेप्शन भी आयोजित किया गया।

अश्विनी ने शादी के मौके पर कोदवा साड़ी पहन रखी थी जबकि मेदप्पा ने पारंपरिक ड्रेस 'कुप्पसा दत्ती' पहना था।

अश्विनी पोनप्पा ने अपने करियर में कई उपलब्धियां हासिल की हैं और उनका सबसे बड़ा पल रहा ज्वाला गुट्टा के साथ 2010 कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में महिला डबल्स में गोल्ड मेडल जीतना। बता दें कि करण मेदप्पा एक बिज़नसमैन होने के साथ-साथ मॉडल भी हैं।

अश्विनी ने अपनी सगाई की घोषणा इस साल की शुरुआत में की थी। उन्होंने स्पष्ट कर दिया था कि शादी के बाद भी वो बैडमिंटन खेलना जारी रखेंगी। वैसे अश्विनी-करण की शादी में भारतीय टेनिस खिलाड़ी रोहन बोपन्ना और स्क्वाश खिलाड़ी जोशना चिनप्पा भी मौजूद थे। 
ashwini ponnappa karan medappa badminton rohan bopanna

