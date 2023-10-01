Asian Games: शूटिंग में भारत ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड; पुरुष ट्रैप टीम ने स्वर्ण पर साधा निशाना, महिलाओं को मिला रजत

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
🥇 Gold Rush Alert! 🥇 #AsianGames2022
🇮🇳 Shooters @tondaimanpr, #KheloIndiaAthlete @KynanChenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu have shot their way to GOLD in the Men's Trap Team event! 🎯🇮🇳 with an Asian Games record of 361 ⚡
Their precision, focus, and teamwork have brought glory… pic.twitter.com/7pAakYlsaj— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2023
🥈 Bang On Target! 🎯— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2023
Our Women's Trap Shooting Team:
🌟 #KheloIndiaAthletes Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak
🌟 @RiaKumari7
Aimed high and hit the mark, securing the SILVER🥈 medal for India! 🇮🇳
Let's cheer out loud for our sharpshooters for their incredible achievement! 🙌🥈… pic.twitter.com/Wvf1lV6vQp
