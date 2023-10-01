Asian Games: शूटिंग में भारत ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड; पुरुष ट्रैप टीम ने स्वर्ण पर साधा निशाना, महिलाओं को मिला रजत

🥇 Gold Rush Alert! 🥇 #AsianGames2022 🇮🇳 Shooters @tondaimanpr , #KheloIndiaAthlete @KynanChenai , and Zoravar Singh Sandhu have shot their way to GOLD in the Men's Trap Team event! 🎯🇮🇳 with an Asian Games record of 361 ⚡

🥈 Bang On Target! 🎯



Our Women's Trap Shooting Team:

🌟 #KheloIndiaAthletes Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak

🌟 @RiaKumari7



Aimed high and hit the mark, securing the SILVER🥈 medal for India! 🇮🇳



Let's cheer out loud for our sharpshooters for their incredible achievement! 🙌🥈… pic.twitter.com/Wvf1lV6vQp