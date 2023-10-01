Notifications

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Asian Games 2023: India broke 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games 13 years old record, won 15 medals in a day 1st time

Asian Games Record: भारत ने एशियाई खेलों में 13 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा, पहली बार एक दिन में 15 पदक जीते

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हांगझोऊ Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Sun, 01 Oct 2023 09:36 PM IST
सार

रविवार (एक अक्तूबर) को एशियाई खेलों के आठवें दिन भारत ने पदकों का अर्धशतक पूरा कर लिया। भारत के कुल पदकों की संख्या 53 हो गई है। इनमें 13 स्वर्ण, 21 रजत और 19 कांस्य पदक शामिल हैं।

भारत ने 13 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
हांगझोऊ एशियाई खेलों में 'अब की बार 100 पार' का लक्ष्य लेकर उतरे भारतीय दल का कमाल जारी है। शुरुआती सात दिनों में 38 पदक जीतने के बाद आठवें दिन तो भारतीय एथलीट्स ने कमाल कर दिया और एक दिन में 15 पदक जीते। इनमें तीन स्वर्ण, सात रजत और पांच कांस्य पदक शामिल हैं। इतने पदकों के साथ भारत ने 13 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। 

किस एशियाई खेल में एक दिन में भारत ने कितने पदक जीते

अदिति अशोक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यह एशियाई खेलों में एक दिन में भारत के सबसे ज्यादा पदक जीतने का रिकॉर्ड है। इससे पहले 2010 ग्वांग्झू एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने 14वें दिन 11 पदक जीते थे। हांगझोऊ के आठवें दिन भारत ने इस रिकॉर्ड को पीछे छोड़ दिया है। वहीं, तीसरे नंबर 2014 इंचियोन एशियाई खेल हैं। उस साल भी आठवें दिन भारत ने 10 पदक जीते थे। 2018 जकार्ता एशियाई खेलों के 10वें दिन और 2010 ग्वांग्झू एशियाई खेलों के नौवें दिन भारत ने नौ-नौ पदक जीते थे। 

एशियाई खेलों में एक दिन में भारत के लिए सबसे ज्यादा पदक
साल कौन से दिन पदक
हांगझोऊ 2023 आठवें 15
ग्वांग्झू 2010 14वें 11
इंचियोन 2014 आठवें 10
जकार्ता 2018 10वें 9
ग्वांग्झू 2010 नौवें 9

आठवें दिन किस स्पर्धा में भारत ने जीते पदक

किनान चेनाई, जोरावर सिंह और पृथ्वीराज टोंडिमान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हांगझोऊ एशियाई खेलों के आठवें दिन निशानेबाजी में पुरुषों की ट्रैप टीम, पुरुषों के 3000 मीटर स्टीपलचेज और पुरुषों के शॉटपुट स्पर्धा में भारत ने स्वर्ण जीता। वहीं, निशानेबाजी में महिलाओं की ट्रैप टीम, महिला गोल्फ (व्यक्तिगत), पुरुषों की बैडमिंटन टीम, महिलाओं की 1500 मीटर एथलेटिक्स, पुरुषों के 1500 मीटर दौड़, पुरुषों के लॉन्ग जंप और महिलाओं की 100 मीटर बाधा दौड़ में भारत को रजत पदक हासिल हुआ। निशानेबाजी के व्यक्तिगत ट्रैप स्पर्धा, महिला बॉक्सिंग, पुरुषों के 1500 मीटर दौड़, महिलाओं की 800 मीटर हेप्टाथेलॉन और महिलाओं की डिस्कस थ्रो में भारत को कांस्य पदक मिला।

अविनाश साबले, तजिंदरपाल सिंह तूर और हरमिलन बैंस - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
रविवार (एक अक्तूबर) को एशियाई खेलों के आठवें दिन भारत ने पदकों का अर्धशतक पूरा कर लिया। भारत के कुल पदकों की संख्या 53 हो गई है। इनमें 13 स्वर्ण, 21 रजत और 19 कांस्य पदक शामिल हैं। हांगझोऊ एशियाई खेलों के पहले दिन भारत को पांच, दूसरे दिन छह, तीसरे दिन तीन, चौथे दिन आठ, पांचवें दिन तीन, छठे दिन आठ और सातवें दिन पांच पदक मिले।

आठवें दिन भारत के पदकवीर

निकहत जरीन को कांस्य से संतोष करना पड़ा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
  • गोल्फ, अदिति अशोक (रजत): गोल्फ में महिलाओं की प्रतियोगिता में अदिति अशोक ने रजत पदक अपने नाम किया। वह शुरुआत से स्वर्ण पदक जीतने की दावेदार थीं, लेकिन अंत में उन्होंने बेहद साधारण प्रदर्शन किया और उन्हें रजत से ही संतोष करना पड़ा।
  • शूटिंग, महिला ट्रैप टीम (रजत): महिला ट्रैप टीम ने रजत पदक जीता है। मनीषा कीर, राजेश्वरी कुमारी और प्रीति रजक ने 337 का स्कोर किया। चीन की टीम ने 355 का स्कोर कर स्वर्ण पदक अपने नाम किया।
  • शूटिंग, पुरुष टीम (स्वर्ण): पुरुषों की ट्रैप शूटिंग स्पर्धा में किनान चेनाई, जोरावर सिंह और पृथ्वीराज टोंडिमान की टीम ने कुवैत और चीन से काफी आगे रहते हुए 361 का स्कोर किया और स्वर्ण पदक जीता।
  • ट्रैप शूटिंग, पुरुष (कांस्य): पुरुषों की ट्रैप शूटिंग स्पर्धा में किनान चेनाई ने कांस्य पदक जीता है। वह 40 में से 32 शॉट निशाने पर लगाने में सफल रहे।
  • मुक्केबाजी, महिला, निकहत जरीन (कांस्य): मुक्केबाजी में महिलाओं के 50 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग में निकहत जरीन ने कांस्य पदक अपने नाम किया। निकहत विश्व चैंपियन हैं और उनसे स्वर्ण की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन वह सेमीफाइनल में हार गईं।
  • 3000 मीटर स्टीपलचेज, अविनाश साबले (स्वर्ण): पुरुषों की 3000 मीटर स्टीपलचेज प्रतियोगिता में अविनाश साबले ने स्वर्ण पदक अपने नाम किया। उन्होंने 8:19:53 मिनट का समय निकाला।
  • गोला फेंक, तजिंदरपाल सिंह तूर (स्वर्ण): तजिंदरपाल सिंह तूर ने भाला फेंक में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए स्वर्ण पदक जीत लिया। वह लगातार दूसरे एशियाई खेलों में स्वर्ण जीतने में सफल हुए हैं। तजिंदर ने 2018 जकार्ता एशियाई खेलों में भी पहला स्थान हासिल किया था।

किदांबी श्रीकांत और लक्ष्य सेन और चिराग-सात्विक (भारतीय पुरुष बैडमिंटन टीम) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
  • महिला 1500 मीटर दौड़- हरमिलन बैंस (रजत पदक): महिलाओं की 1500 मीटर दौड़ में भारत को हरमिलन बैंस ने रजत पदक दिलाया। वह दूसरे स्थान पर रहीं। बहरीन की विनफ्रेड मुटिले यावी ने स्वर्ण पदक पर कब्जा किया।
  • पुरुष 1500 मीटर दौड़ व्यक्तिगत- अजय कुमार सरोज (रजत पदक) और जिनसॉन जॉनसन (कांस्य पदक): पुरुषों के 1500 मीटर दौड़ में भारत को दो पदक मिले। अजय कुमार सरोज ने रजत पदक पर कब्जा किया। वहीं, जिनसॉन जॉनसन ने उनसे पीछे रहे और उन्हें कांस्य से संतोष करना पड़ा। कतर के मोहम्मद अल गरनी ने स्वर्ण पदक अपने नाम किया।
  • लॉन्ग जंप- मुरली श्रीशंकर (रजत पदक)- मुरली श्रीशंकर ने लॉन्ग जंप में रजत पदक जीतकर देश का नाम रोशन किया। श्रीशंकर ने 8.19 मीटर का जंप लगाकर दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया। चीन के बांग जिआनान 8.22 मीटर की जंप के साथ पहले स्थान पर रहे।
  • हेप्टाथेलॉन- (नंदिनी अगासारा, कांस्य पदक)-  नंदिनी अगासारा ने 800 मीटर हेप्टाथेलॉन में कांस्य पदक हासिल किया। उन्होंने इस स्पर्धा के फाइनल में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन भी किया। उन्होंने 2:15:33 का समय लिया।
  • डिस्कस थ्रो- (सीमा पूनिया, कांस्य पदक)- डिस्कस थ्रो में भारत की सीमा पूनिया ने कांस्य पदक अपने नाम किया। उन्होंने 58.62 मीटर दूर थ्रो फेंककर कांस्य पदक जीता। चीन की बिन फेंग ने स्वर्ण पदक जीता। वहीं, जियांग झिचाओ ने रजत पर कब्जा किया।
  • 100 मीटर बाधा दौड़- (ज्योति याराजी, रजत पदक)- भारत की एथलीट ज्योति याराजी ने 100 मीटर हर्डल रेस में रजत पदक जीता। वह 12.91 सेकंड के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर रही थीं, लेकिन दूसरे पायदान रहने वाली चीन की खिलाड़ी वू यानी को डिस्क्वालिफाई कर दिया गया। इस तरह याराजी का पदक कांस्य से रजत में बदल गया।
  • बैडमिंटन- (पुरुष टीम, रजत पदक)- भारतीय पुरुष बैडमिंटन टीम स्वर्ण पदक से चूक गई। फाइनल में उसका सामना मजबूत चीन से था। चीन ने फाइनल में भारत को 3-2 से हरा दिया। भारत को रजत पदक से संतोष करना पड़ा। टीम इंडिया ने इस स्पर्धा में 37 साल बाद कोई पदक जीता है। यह पहली बार है जब भारतीय पुरुष बैडमिंटन टीम ने एशियाड में रजत जीता है।
