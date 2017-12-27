Download App
12 साल के बाद श्रवणबेलगोला में होगा बाहुबली का महामस्तकाभिषेक, जानिए इसकी खास बातें

अंतर्मुखी मुनि पूज्य सागर महाराज

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 04:39 PM IST
shravanabelagola bahubali abhishek start from febuary 2018
श्रवणबेलगोला एक जीवंत तीर्थ है। गति के साथ विकास और धर्म के साथ सेवा का उदाहरण प्रस्तुत करते हुए नित नया इतिहास रचने वाला आत्मसाधना का केंद्र श्रवणबेलगोला अब सामाजिक सेवा के लिए भी जाना जाने लगा है। वैसे भी इतिहास को जानना एक ऐसी पुस्तक को पढऩेे के समान है, जिसके आदि और अंत का पता नहीं है। जैसे-जैसे पढ़ते जाएंगे, वैसे-वैसे नए अध्याय एक के बाद एक खुलते ही जाते हैं। जब तक नई जानकारी मिलती रहती है, ज्ञान के अन्वेक्षक उसका अनुसंधान करते ही रहते हैं। ऐसा ही कुछ मन्दिर,तीर्थ क्षेत्र, संत, शास्त्र या किसी महापुरुष के जीवन के इतिहास के साथ भी होता है। जब-जब उन पर खोज होती है तो उनके इतिहास के अध्यायों में एक और अध्याय, एक और नया पृष्ठ जुड़ जाता है। वर्तमान भी दूसरे ही पल इतिहास बन जाता है और हर कार्य अपने में महत्वपूर्ण हो जाता है।
श्रवणबेलगोला पर भी समय-समय पर खोज होती गई और इसके इतिहास के पन्नों में एक के बाद एक नए अध्याय जुड़ते ही चले गए। खास बात यह थी कि नई खोज में भी पुराना इतिहास सुरक्षित रहा यानी दोनों में कोई विरोधाभास नहींमिला। श्रवणबेलगोला का ज्ञात इतिहास 7वीं सदी से प्रारम्भ होता है, जब यह आत्मसाधना के प्राकृतिक दुर्गम और दुरुह क्षेत्र के रूप में था, जहां साधु और श्रावक आत्मसाधना, स्वाध्याय करते हुए समाधिमरण प्राप्त करते थे। इतिहास में इस काल के दौरान ऐसे ही प्रमाण मिलते हैं। समय के साथ धीरे-धीरे यहां मन्दिरों, तालाबों, गुफाओं, मानस्तम्भों, शास्त्र-भण्डार आदि का निर्माण होना प्रारम्भ हुआ। 

 
