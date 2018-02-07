अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   World ›   America ›   Amazing photos of space x falcon heavy, sports car in Space

देखें फॉल्कन हेवी रॉकेट की अद्भुत तस्वीरें, अंतरिक्ष में पहली बार दौड़ी स्पोर्ट्स कार

वर्ल्ड न्यूज डेस्क, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 02:31 PM IST
Amazing photos of space x falcon heavy, sports car in Space
1 of 5
अमेरिकी कंपनी स्पेस एक्स द्वारा निर्मित दुनिया के सबसे शक्तिशाली रॉकेट की लॉन्चिंग की चर्चा पूरी दुनिया में हो रही है। इस यान के साथ पहली बार ऐसा हुआ जब स्पोर्ट्स कार भी भेजी गई है। यान से जुड़ी कुछ अद्भुत तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं। जिन्हें देखकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
falcon heavy rocket space

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Recommended

See the pictures of Playboy Magazine founder Hefner life
America

Playboy में छपने के लिए मरती थीं दुनियाभर की मॉडल, भारतीय हीरोइन ने भी कराया था फोटोशूट

28 सितंबर 2017

witness expressed what happened during firing in church in which 26 dies in americas texas 
America

टेक्सस फायरिंग: इस शख्स ने ऐसे हमलावर को किया खत्म

6 नवंबर 2017

launch to first satellite asgardia, not virtual its real space country
America

सच होगी एसगार्डिया की कल्पना, स्पेस में 'जन्नत' से पहले बनेगा एक देश

17 नवंबर 2017

Che Guevara 50th death anniversary wiki photos
America

चे ग्वेरा: क्रांतिकारी जिसका मृत शरीर दिखाना US की बड़ी गलतियों में से एक साबित हुआ

10 अक्टूबर 2017

Las Vegas strip shooting: More than 50 people dead and 100 injured at a music concert 
America

दशहत की तस्वीरें: 64 साल के गनमैन ने कसीनो में बरसाईं गोलियां

2 अक्टूबर 2017

US President Donald Trump Daughter Ivanka Marie Trump beaitiful Pictures
America

अमेरिकी राजनीति में चर्चित हो रही ट्रंप की बिटिया की जिंदगी का एक पहलू ये भी था

30 नवंबर 2017

More in America

Hurricane Irma Makes Second Landfall In Florida live
America

अमेरिका: इरमा ने मचाई तबाही, फ्लोरिडा में तीन की मौत

12 सितंबर 2017

full size presidential 747 replica of air force one, american president special plane
America

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के ठाठ-बाट वाला एयरफोर्स वन, जिसे अब देख सकेंगे आम लोग

27 सितंबर 2017

reality of life in North Korea exposed as UN finds children sentenced to hard labour
America

उत्तर कोरिया में बचपन की सच्चाई, जहां पत्थर तोड़ने को मजबूर हैं बच्चे

5 अक्टूबर 2017

Uber is partnering with NASA to develop flying taxis

अब आसमान में उड़ेंगी टैक्सियां, उबर ने NASA के साथ मिलाया हाथ्‍ा

9 नवंबर 2017

BABY boy aged just ten months having thirty kilogram weight
America

10 महीने के बच्चे का वजन 30 किलो, माना जा रहा है दुनिया का सबसे मोटा बच्चा

20 अक्टूबर 2017

heavy fire breaks out in Californias forest for long time
America

जंगलों में लगी भीषण आग से दहला कैलिफोर्निया, देखें खौफनाक मंजर की तस्वीरें

12 अक्टूबर 2017

flood damage in Texas from hurricane Harvey
America

अमेरिका के टेक्सास में हार्वे तूफान ने मचाई भारी तबाही,देखें तस्वीरें

28 अगस्त 2017

Look at these pics How the United Secret Service protects us president Donald Trump
America

Pics: इस तरह से सीक्रेट एजेंट्स करते हैं US प्रेसीडेंट ट्रंप की सुरक्षा

5 अगस्त 2017

If US President Donald Trump became Refuses
America

सीरियाई कलाकार अब्दल्ला अल-ओमारी ने बनाई दुनिया भर के विवादित नेताओं की तस्वीर...

1 अगस्त 2017

Hurricane Harvey knocks in Texas at 215 KMPH speed, millions affected
America

215 KMPH की रफ्तार से 'हार्वी' ने दी टेक्सस में दस्तक, लाखों प्रभावित

27 अगस्त 2017

Hurricane Harvey hits Texas with 209 KMPH winds
America

209 KMPH की रफ्तार से 'हार्वे' ने मचाई टेक्सास में तबाही

26 अगस्त 2017

Trump targets the companies who are helping north korea
America

ट्रंप के निशाने पर उत्तर कोरिया की मदद करने वाली कंपनियां, देखिए तस्वीरें

24 अगस्त 2017

photos after hurricane maria slams puerto rico
America

अमेरिका में आए मारिया तूफान से मची तबाही के बाद का मंजर

21 सितंबर 2017

After 99 years full sun eclipse in the United States, the sun shines like a ring
America

99 सालों बाद अमेरिका में दिखा पूर्ण सूर्य ग्रहण, अंगूठी जैसा चमकने लगा सूरज

22 अगस्त 2017

hagfish spill in Oregon america covers highway in slime
America

Pics: मछलियों के झाग से लोग हुए परेशान, हाईवे पर लगा लंबा जाम

15 जुलाई 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.