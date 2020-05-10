शहर चुनें

MothersDay: हर फोन पर मां यही कहती है कमरे से बाहर नहीं निकलना, स्टार बेटियों का बड़ा सहारा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 10 May 2020 06:56 AM IST
भारतीय महिला खिलाड़ी
भारतीय महिला खिलाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना के प्रकोप ने मदर्स डे को और भी अधिक ममतामयी बना दिया है। ओलंपिक की तैयारियों के चलते ट्रेनिंग सेंटरों या कैंप में फंसे खिलाड़ियों की खासतौर पर महिला खिलाड़ियों की चिंता माताओं को ज्यादा ही सता रही है। वहीं ज्यादातर खिलाड़ियों को वर्षों बाद लॉकडाउन के चलते मदर्स डे पर घर में मां के आशीर्वाद का मौका मिला है। वैसे मां से एक या दो दिन में खिलाड़ियों की बात होती है, पर इन दिनों मां का दिन में तीन कॉल आना आम बात है। सभी की जुबां पर यही बात होती है, बेटी कमरे में ही रहना, बाहर नहीं निकलना।

शूटर मनु भाकर के मुताबिक मां इस बार कुछ ज्यादा ही ख्याल रख रही हैं। लंबे समय बाद माता-पिता के साथ इतना लंबा वक्त गुजारने का मौका मिला है।
mothers day mother day 2020 manika batra mary kom mirabai chanu manu bhaker

भारतीय महिला खिलाड़ी
भारतीय महिला खिलाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मां के साथ मीराबाई चानू
मां के साथ मीराबाई चानू - फोटो : social media
मां के साथ मैरीकॉम
मां के साथ मैरीकॉम - फोटो : social media
मां के साथ मनिका बत्रा
मां के साथ मनिका बत्रा - फोटो : social media
