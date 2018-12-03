बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c04be22bdec22415b0964d9","slug":"chandigarh-wrestler-vinesh-phogat-and-somveer-rathi-wedding-schedule","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940, \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947...\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0947\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932","category":{"title":"Local Sports","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928\u0940\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"local-sports"}}
दीपिका और प्रियंका से अलग विनेश फोगाट की शादी होगी ऐसी, सोची नहीं होगी किसी ने...देखें शेड्यूल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 11:39 AM IST
दीपिका पादुकोण और प्रियंका चोपड़ा की हाई प्रोफाइल वेडिंग से अलग ओलंपियन पहलवान विनेश फोगाट की शादी ऐसे होगी, किसी ने भी सोची नहीं होगी।
