आजमाकर देखें काली मिर्च के ये 4 टोटके, बन जाएंगे सारे बिगड़े काम

{"_id":"5dd4fa5c8ebc3e54bd18b02f","slug":"black-pepper-can-solve-your-problem-and-remove-all-negative-powers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 4 \u091f\u094b\u091f\u0915\u0947, \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u095c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
मुख्य द्वार पर थोड़ी सी काली मिर्च रखें
{"_id":"5dd4fa5c8ebc3e54bd18b02f","slug":"black-pepper-can-solve-your-problem-and-remove-all-negative-powers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 4 \u091f\u094b\u091f\u0915\u0947, \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u095c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
काली मिर्च को एक दीपक में रखकर जलाएं
{"_id":"5dd4fa5c8ebc3e54bd18b02f","slug":"black-pepper-can-solve-your-problem-and-remove-all-negative-powers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 4 \u091f\u094b\u091f\u0915\u0947, \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u095c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
काली मिर्च से शनि दोष को भी दूर किया जाता है
{"_id":"5dd4fa5c8ebc3e54bd18b02f","slug":"black-pepper-can-solve-your-problem-and-remove-all-negative-powers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 4 \u091f\u094b\u091f\u0915\u0947, \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u095c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
अचानक धन प्राप्ति के लिए काली मिर्च के उपाय
- फोटो : SELF