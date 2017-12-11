Download App
जब सपने में दिख जाए ऐसे बच्चे, जानें उनका संकेत

amarujala.com-presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 08:58 AM IST
know means of your dream if you saw twins child

जिंदगी में होने वाली घटना का आभास कभी कभार सपनों में भी हो जाता है। हर सपने का एक खास मतलब होता है, जो व्यक्ति को कोई न कोई संकेत देता है। अधिकतर लोग इन सपनों को सुबह होते ही भूल जाते हैं और कुछ इनके संकेत समझने में सफल रहते हैं। सपने में आग, पानी के अलावा जुड़वां बच्चों का दिखना भी आपके शुभ-अशुभ से जुड़ा होता है।

Browse By Tags

dreams dream means

