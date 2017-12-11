Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Spirituality
›
Metaphysical
›
know means of your dream if you saw twins child{"_id":"5a2e70df4f1c1b68678c13ad","slug":"know-means-of-your-dream-if-you-saw-twins-child","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0938\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924","category":{"title":"Metaphysical","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928","slug":"metaphysical-parasychology"}}
जिंदगी में होने वाली घटना का आभास कभी कभार सपनों में भी हो जाता है। हर सपने का एक खास मतलब होता है, जो व्यक्ति को कोई न कोई संकेत देता है। अधिकतर लोग इन सपनों को सुबह होते ही भूल जाते हैं और कुछ इनके संकेत समझने में सफल रहते हैं। सपने में आग, पानी के अलावा जुड़वां बच्चों का दिखना भी आपके शुभ-अशुभ से जुड़ा होता है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.