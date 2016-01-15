क्या आप भी यूज करते हैं माइक्रोवेव और एल्युमिनियम फॉइल, जानिए खतरे
टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 02:58 PM IST
माइक्रोवेव जैसे घरेलू इस्तेमाल के उपकरण इतना ज्यादा लोकप्रिय हो चुके हैं कि लोग इनके बिना आराम दायक जिंदगी की कल्पना भी ही नहीं करते। लेकिन यदि आप इन उपकरणों के दुष्प्रभाव के बारे में जानगें तो कभी भी इनका इस्तेमाल नहीं करना चाहेंगे।
