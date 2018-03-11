बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अधिक मेकअप करने वाली महिलाओं में कम होती है लीडर बनने की क्षमता : अध्ययन
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 01:43 PM IST
एक अध्ययन में पाया गया है कि अधिक मेकअप करने वाली महिलाओं में एक अच्छे लीडर बनने की क्षमता कम होती है। ‘द जर्नल परसेप्शन’ नामक एक पत्रिका में प्रकाशित अध्ययन के अनुसार अक्सर लोगों में अधिक मेकअप करने वाली महिलाओं के नेतृत्व क्षमता की धारणाओं के प्रति नकारात्मक विचार रहता है।
