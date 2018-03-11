शहर चुनें

अधिक मेकअप करने वाली महिलाओं में कम होती है लीडर बनने की क्षमता : अध्ययन

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 01:43 PM IST
women who are applying more makeup have less capacity to become leaders
1 of 3
एक अध्ययन में पाया गया है कि अधिक मेकअप करने वाली महिलाओं में एक अच्छे लीडर बनने की क्षमता कम होती है। ‘द जर्नल परसेप्शन’ नामक एक पत्रिका में प्रकाशित अध्ययन के अनुसार अक्सर लोगों में अधिक मेकअप करने वाली महिलाओं के नेतृत्व क्षमता की धारणाओं के प्रति नकारात्मक विचार रहता है।


 
