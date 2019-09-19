जानें महिलाएं अपने पति से रखती हैं कौन-सी उम्मीदें

{"_id":"5d8370808ebc3e93a334304b","slug":"what-women-want-from-their-husbands","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u094c\u0928-\u0938\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Couple
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d8370808ebc3e93a334304b","slug":"what-women-want-from-their-husbands","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u094c\u0928-\u0938\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
couple
- फोटो : Social Media