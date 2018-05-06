बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Expand
Collapse Ad
{"_id":"5aee81724f1c1b61098b829d","slug":"heres-the-reasons-that-why-women-forgive-their-cheating-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
इन 5 कारणों की वजह से धोखेबाज पति को माफ कर देती हैं पत्नियां
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 06 May 2018 09:55 AM IST
कई बार आपने अपने आस पास देखा होगा कि महिलाएं अपने पति के एक्स्ट्रा मैरिटल अफेयर पता चलने के बाद उन्हें माफ कर देती हैं। पर क्या आपने कभी सोचा है वह ऐसा क्यों करती हैं? धोखा मिलने के बाद भी वह क्यों बेवफा पति को चुपचाप माफ कर देती हैं? आज हम आपको बताएंगे आखिर ऐसी क्या वजह है जो महिलाओं को उनके धोखेबाज पति को माफ करने के लिए मजबूर कर देती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aee81724f1c1b61098b829d","slug":"heres-the-reasons-that-why-women-forgive-their-cheating-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5aee81724f1c1b61098b829d","slug":"heres-the-reasons-that-why-women-forgive-their-cheating-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5aee81724f1c1b61098b829d","slug":"heres-the-reasons-that-why-women-forgive-their-cheating-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5aee81724f1c1b61098b829d","slug":"heres-the-reasons-that-why-women-forgive-their-cheating-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5aee81724f1c1b61098b829d","slug":"heres-the-reasons-that-why-women-forgive-their-cheating-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5aee81724f1c1b61098b829d","slug":"heres-the-reasons-that-why-women-forgive-their-cheating-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.