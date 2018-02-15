बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a857f434f1c1b5e028b57cd","slug":"you-must-not-aware-of-these-benefits-of-coconut-oil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0924\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 6 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a, \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
नारियल तेल के ये 6 बड़े फायदों से यकीनन अंजान होंगे आप, खबर पढ़ते ही खरीद लाएंगे बोतल
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 07:15 PM IST
एंटी-ऑक्सीडेंट, एंटी-बैक्टीरियल और एंटी-फंगल गुणों से भरपूर नारियल का तेल हर किसी के घर में आराम से मिल जाता है। आमतौर पर लोग इसका इस्तेमाल स्किन और बालों के लिए करते हैं। कुछ लोग खाना पकाने के लिए भी इसका प्रयोग करते हैं, लेकिन आज हम आपको नारियल तेल के कुछ ऐसे फायदे बताने जा रहे हैं जिनसे आज तक आप अनजान होंगे...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a857f434f1c1b5e028b57cd","slug":"you-must-not-aware-of-these-benefits-of-coconut-oil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0924\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 6 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a, \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5a857f434f1c1b5e028b57cd","slug":"you-must-not-aware-of-these-benefits-of-coconut-oil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0924\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 6 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a, \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5a857f434f1c1b5e028b57cd","slug":"you-must-not-aware-of-these-benefits-of-coconut-oil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0924\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 6 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a, \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5a857f434f1c1b5e028b57cd","slug":"you-must-not-aware-of-these-benefits-of-coconut-oil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0924\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 6 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a, \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5a857f434f1c1b5e028b57cd","slug":"you-must-not-aware-of-these-benefits-of-coconut-oil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0924\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 6 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a, \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5a857f434f1c1b5e028b57cd","slug":"you-must-not-aware-of-these-benefits-of-coconut-oil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0924\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 6 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a, \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Switch to Amarujala.com App
Get Lightning Fast Experience
Click On
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.