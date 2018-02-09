अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Home Remedies ›   these cooking tips will change your life

दाल बनाते समय डाले यह चीज बढ़ जाएगा स्वाद और रंग

रुपायन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 06:09 PM IST
these cooking tips will change your life
1 of 4
-अगर आप दाल में सिर्फ जीरे का तड़का लगाती हैं, तो अब दाल में बारीक कटा हरा धनिया और थोड़ा घी भी मिलाएं। दाल का स्वाद और रंग दोनों बढ़ जाते हैं।
-रायता तो आप अक्सर बनाती होंगी, लेकिन इसे और ज्यादा स्वादिष्ट बनाने के लिए, इसमें साबुत जीरे और हींग का तड़का लगाएं। रायते में पुदीने का पाउडर डालने से भी उसका स्वाद बढ़ता है।
-दाल को ज्यादा स्वादिष्ट बनाना चाहती हैं, तो उसमें जीरा, राई, प्याज और करी पत्ते का तड़का लगाएं, स्वाद दोगुना हो जाएगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
cooking tips

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindi related to health, facts, ideas, tasty home remedies , recipes in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Lifestyle and more news in hindi.

Recommended

Watch How To Make Cement Showpieces For Home Decor In This DIY Video
Home Remedies

मामूली सीमेंट से खुद बनाएं ऐसी शानदार चीजें, घर की सजावट देख मेहमान हो जाएंगे इंप्रेस

6 फरवरी 2018

surprising benefits of mango leaves
Home Remedies

आम के पत्ते के बड़े फायदे, इस खतरनाक बिमारी से दिला सकता है निजात

1 फरवरी 2018

Reason Behind Mouth Ulcer And Tips To Cure Them
Home Remedies

मुंह के छाले से हैं परेशान तो इन आसान घरेलू नुस्खों को अपनाएं फिर देखें चमत्कार

28 जनवरी 2018

Cut your tummy fat forever with this instant easy ginger remedy
Home Remedies

पेट की चर्बी को कुछ दिन में गायब कर देगा अदरक का ये गजब का नुस्खा

5 जनवरी 2018

Black pepper home remedy will give you instant relief from cough and cold
Home Remedies

खांसी ने कर दिया है बुरा हाल, काली मिर्च का ये नुस्खा देगा तुरंत राहत

2 जनवरी 2018

six health benefits of asafoetida
Home Remedies

बहुत चमत्कारी चीज है हींग, इसके ये 6 फायदे यकीनन नहीं जानते होंगे आप

18 जनवरी 2018

More in Home Remedies

tips to reuse the used tea bags
Home Remedies

चाय पीयो तो टी बैग वाली, ये फायदे जानकर आज से ही कर देंगे शुरू

29 जनवरी 2018

these home remedies save you from Seasonal diseases in this winter
Home Remedies

सर्दी के तेवर से बचना है तो रसोई में मौजूद इन चीजों का करें इस्तेमाल

4 जनवरी 2018

how to make a small kitchen look larger
Home Remedies

अपने छोटे से किचन को बनाना है बड़ा तो अपनाएं ये तरीके

22 जनवरी 2018

Line Drying Is The Best Way To Dry Clothes In Winters
Home Remedies

ये है सर्दियों में कपड़े सुखाने का नायाब तरीका, नहीं आएगी बदबू

12 जनवरी 2018

Bedroom Decor Ideas Using Fairy Lights
Home Remedies

दिमाग की बत्ती जला देगा चाइनीज बल्ब, बस इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल

15 जनवरी 2018

Home Remedies To Cure Ear Pain
Home Remedies

कान के दर्द से हैं परेशान, तो ये घरेलू नुस्खे देंगे आराम

27 जनवरी 2018

These magical plants can cure diabetes very soon
Home Remedies

डायबिटीज जैसे कई रोगों की छुट्टी कर सकते हैं गजब के ये पौधे

11 जनवरी 2018

know right place to put feng shui laughing buddha
Home Remedies

कोई गिफ्ट करे ऐसी चीज तो उसे फौरन घर में इस जगह रख दें

16 जनवरी 2018

Tips To Clean Stainless Steel Utensils At Home
Home Remedies

महंगा साबुन नहीं, बस इन मामूली चीजों के इस्तेमाल से चमक उठेंगे आपके सारे बर्तन

21 जनवरी 2018

home remedies for pain and swelling
Home Remedies

सूजन में हो जाए सब बेकार तो अपनाएं ये घरेलू उपचार

28 जनवरी 2018

Know about three effective home remedies to get rid of rats for ever
Home Remedies

चूहों ने घर में मचा रखा है आतंक तो ये जबरदस्त घरेलू नुस्खे कर सकते है मदद

7 दिसंबर 2017

Know how Potato peel can turn your white hair into black within one week
Home Remedies

सब्जी का ये छिलका चंद दिनों में ही काले कर देगा आपके सफेद बाल, जानें कैसे

3 अक्टूबर 2017

try these home remedy for soft and shiny hair
Home Remedies

पाना चाहते हैं हीरोइनों जैसे खूबसूरत बाल तो आज ही ट्राई करें किचन की ये चीजें

3 सितंबर 2017

try these tips to store Coriander leaves fresh for long time
Home Remedies

ये है धनिये को रखने का सही तरीका, लंबे समय तक रहेगा हरा भरा

27 सितंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.