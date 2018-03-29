शहर चुनें

चाय पीने के शौकीनों को निराश करेगी ये खबर, दूध न डालने पर नतीजे उलट

दूध और चीनी वाली चाय आपको स्वाद तो देती है, लेकिन सेहत के लिहाज से इसे सही नहीं माना जा सकता। यूरोपियन हार्ट जर्नल के निष्कर्ष के अनुसार, दूध में स्थित प्रोटीन चाय के विभिन्न तत्वों के साथ मिलकर एंटी-ऑक्सीडेंट के निर्माण की प्रक्रिया को बाधित कर देता है। 
tea tea side effects tea bad effects

