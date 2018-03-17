बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aacc34b4f1c1bab758b5d4a","slug":"irrfan-khan-suffering-from-neuroendocrine-tumour-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-disease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b \u090f\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
न्यूरो एंडोक्राइन ट्यूमर से जूझ रहे हैं एक्टर इरफान खान, जानिए क्या है यह बीमारी
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 01:01 PM IST
बॉलीवुड और हॉलीवुड फिल्मों में अपने दमदार अभिनय से दर्शकों का दिल जीतने वाले अभिनेता इरफान खान इस वक्त बड़ी बीमारी से जूझ रहे हैं। शुक्रवार शाम अपने ऑफिशयल ट्विटर हैंडल से इरफान ने खुद न्यूरोएंडोक्राइन ट्यूमर से पीड़ित होने की जानकारी दी। आइए जानते हैं आखिर क्या है यह बीमारी...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aacc34b4f1c1bab758b5d4a","slug":"irrfan-khan-suffering-from-neuroendocrine-tumour-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-disease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b \u090f\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5aacc34b4f1c1bab758b5d4a","slug":"irrfan-khan-suffering-from-neuroendocrine-tumour-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-disease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b \u090f\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5aacc34b4f1c1bab758b5d4a","slug":"irrfan-khan-suffering-from-neuroendocrine-tumour-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-disease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b \u090f\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5aacc34b4f1c1bab758b5d4a","slug":"irrfan-khan-suffering-from-neuroendocrine-tumour-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-disease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b \u090f\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5aacc34b4f1c1bab758b5d4a","slug":"irrfan-khan-suffering-from-neuroendocrine-tumour-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-disease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b \u090f\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5aacc34b4f1c1bab758b5d4a","slug":"irrfan-khan-suffering-from-neuroendocrine-tumour-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-disease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b \u090f\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.