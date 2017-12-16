Download App
पावर ग्रिड कॉर्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया लिमिटेड में डिप्लोमाधारकों के लिए वैकेंसी

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 03:38 PM IST
Vacancy for the Diploma candidate in Power Grid Corporation of India Limited for trainee

पावर ग्रिड कॉर्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया लिमिटेड (PGCIL) में डिप्लोमाधारकों के लिए वैकेंसी निकली हैं। आवेदन करने के लिए उम्मीदवार संबंधित वेबसाइट पर जाएं और मौजूद दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुसार ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया पूरी करें। 

