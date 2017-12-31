Download App
vacancy in State Electronics Development Corp.ltd for manager and other post
1 of 4

स्टेट इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स डेवलपमेंट कॉर्पो. लिमिटेड में मैनेजर बनने का मौका

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 02:54 PM IST
केरल स्टेट इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स डेवलपमेंट कॉर्पो. लिमिटेड में मैनेजर बनने का मौका है। शैक्षणिक योग्यता पदों के अनुसार अलग-अलग निर्धारित की गई है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...
vacancy state electronics development corp.ltd manager technical assistant

