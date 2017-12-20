नेशनल फर्टिलाइजर्स लिमिटेड में मैनेजमेंट ट्रेनी के पदों पर भर्ती
नेशनल फर्टिलाइजर्स लिमिटेड (NFL) में मैनेजमेंट ट्रेनी के पदों पर भर्ती की जा रही हैं। आवेदन के लिए अंतिम तारीख 18 जनवरी रखी गई है। आवेदन करने के लिए उम्मीदवार संबंधित वेबसाइट पर जाएं और मौजूद दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुसार ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया पूरी करें।
