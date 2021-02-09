शहर चुनें

OPSC Recruitment 2021: यहां हो रही हैं सहायक प्रोफेसर की 500 से ज्यादा भर्तियां, विस्तार से जानिए

Updated Tue, 09 Feb 2021 01:28 PM IST
सरकारी नौकरी 2021
सरकारी नौकरी 2021
OPSC Recruitment 2021: अगर आप सहायक प्रोफेसर की नौकरियां खोज रहे हैं, तो यह आपके लिए अच्छा मौका है। ओडिशा पब्लिक सर्विस कमिशन ने असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर पदों पर बंपर नौकरियां निकाली हैं। इन नौकरियों के लिए अधिसूचना जारी हो चुकी है और अभ्यर्थी जल्द ही ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकेंगे। आइए इन नौकरियों के बारे में विस्तार से जानते हैं.. 

इसे भी पढ़ें-जानिए क्या है हरियाणा पुलिस में कांस्टेबल के लिए आवश्यक योग्यता? ऐसे करें पक्की तैयारी

 
