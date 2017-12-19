HPPSC ने निकाली सिविल जज के लिए वैकेंसी, ऑनलाइन करें आवेदन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jobs
›
Government Jobs
›
HPPSC Recruitment 12 Civil Judge post Last Date of application 05 January 2018 apply online{"_id":"5a38c26e4f1c1b8e698c2b79","slug":"hppsc-recruitment-12-civil-judge-post-last-date-of-application-05-january-2018-apply-online","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"HPPSC \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
हिमाचल प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग (HPPSC) ने सिविल जज के लिए वैकेंसी निकाली है। बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया से मान्यताप्राप्त लॉ डिग्री उम्मीदवार इसके लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.