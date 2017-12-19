Download App
आपका शहर Close

HPPSC ने निकाली सिविल जज के लिए वैकेंसी, ऑनलाइन करें आवेदन

+बाद में पढ़ें

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 01:10 PM IST
HPPSC Recruitment 12 Civil Judge post Last Date of application 05 January 2018 apply online

हिमाचल प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग (HPPSC) ने सिविल जज के लिए वैकेंसी निकाली है। बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया से मान्यताप्राप्‍त लॉ डिग्री उम्मीदवार इसके लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...

Comments

Browse By Tags

hppsc recruitment civil judge job

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

भारत इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स लिमिटेड में वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

vacancies for Account Assistant in Bharat Electronics Limited
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

10वीं पास उम्मीदवारों के लिए रेलवे में निकली बंपर भर्ती

bumper vacancy in Northern Railway for apprenticeship qualification 10th pass
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मध्य प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग में निकली कई पदों पर वैकेंसी

vacancies for assistant forest guard in MPPSC
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!