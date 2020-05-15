शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jobs ›   Government Jobs ›   East Coast Railway Recruitment 663 Nursing Superintendent and Other Posts vacant

रेलवे में छह सौ से अधिक पदों पर भर्तियां, स्नातकों को नहीं देनी कोई लिखित परीक्षा

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 15 May 2020 04:04 PM IST
East Coast Railway Recruitment 663 Nursing Superintendent and Other Posts vacant
1 of 4
East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: ईस्ट कोस्ट रेलवे (ईसीआर) में अनेक पदों पर भर्तियां होने जा रही हैं। आपको बता दें कि पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ (स्टाफ नर्स / नर्सिंग अधीक्षक), फार्मासिस्ट, हॉस्पिटल अटेंडेंट (लेवल -1) और कॉन्ट्रैक्ट प्रैक्टिशनर (जीडीएमओ) की भर्ती के लिए भर्ती अधिसूचना जारी की है। अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट Eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in के माध्यम से इच्छुक उम्मीदवार 22 मई 2020 तक या उससे पहले ईमेल द्वारा निर्धारित प्रारूप में अपना आवेदन भेज सकते हैं। नौकरी से संबंधित अधिक जानकारी के  लिए आगे की स्लाइड देखें।
sarkari jobs sarkari job sarkari naukri सरकारी नौकरी सरकारी जॉब्स सरकारी जॉब

