शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jobs ›   Government Jobs ›   dda recruitment 2020: Assistant account, Stenographer and other posts know more details

DDA स्नातकों के लिए सुनहरा मौका, बिना देरी किए करें आवेदन

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 14 May 2020 09:11 AM IST
जॉब्स
1 of 5
जॉब्स - फोटो : Social Media
DDA Recruitment 2020 : दिल्ली विकास प्राधिकरण (DDA) में अनेक पदों पर भर्तियां चल रही हैं। किछ समय पहे एक नोटिस जारी कर आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि को बढ़ा दिया गया था। जिसे बढ़ाकर  तिथि को अब 15 मई कर दिया गया है। बता दें की ये भर्तियां डिप्टी डायरेक्टर, असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर, असिस्टेंट अकाउंट, ऑफिस स्टेनोग्राफर और पटवारी समेत कई पदों पर की जा रही हैं। उम्मीदवार को आवेदन लिंक के साथ विज्ञापन लिंक भी आगे की स्लाइड में मिल जाएगा। नौकरी से संबंधित अधिक जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड देखें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 2000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB2000
Click here
विज्ञापन
dda नौकरी दिल्ली विकास प्राधिकरण सरकार नौकरी सरकारी जॉब सरकारी नौकरी sarkari job recruitment 2020 सरकरी नौकरी

 रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

UIDAI jobs
Government Jobs

UIDAI: केंद्र सरकार ने 'आधार' के लिए निकाली नौकरी, बेहद आसान है चयन प्रक्रिया

14 मई 2020

job
Government Jobs

RCB: आवेदन के लिए एक दिन बाकी, स्नातकों के लिए आखिरी मौका

14 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Sarkari Naukri RGSSH Recruitment 2020 know how to apply for many posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

राजीव गांधी सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल ने मांगे आवेदन, यहां क्लर्क, सोशल वर्कर समेत कई पद खाली

14 मई 2020

Sarkari Naukri IIFT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy for Public relations officer Posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

भारतीय विदेश व्यापार संस्थान ने मांगे हैं आवेदन, यहां कई पद हैं खाली

13 मई 2020

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
FSSAI Recruitment 2020 Advisor, Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director and Other Posts vacant know more details
Government Jobs

FSSAI में हो रही हैं भर्तियां, सरकारी नौकरी पाने का शानदार मौका

13 मई 2020

Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle Recruitment 2020, apply for 3951 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancy in UP
Government Jobs

उत्तर प्रदेश में 10वीं पास के लिए निकलीं बंपर भर्तियां, आवेदन करने के लिए बस दो दिन बाकी

13 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Sarkari Naukri DTC Recruitment 2020 vacancies for bus driver posts
Government Jobs

DTC: 10वीं पास के लिए नौकरी का मौका, दिल्ली परिवहन निगम ने मांगे हैं आवेदन

13 मई 2020

Sarkari Naukri AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020 know how to apply for Medical Record Technician (MRT) posts
Government Jobs

AIIMS: 12वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी पाने का बेहतरीन मौका, यहां कई पद हैं खाली

13 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
Govt jobs UKMSSB Recruitment 2020 apply for Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor posts Sarkari Naukri
Government Jobs

प्रोफेसर बनने का सपना करें पूरा, यहां बिना लिखित परीक्षा होगा चयन

12 मई 2020

Sarkari Naukr CIPET Recruitment 2020 vacancy for Senior Officer, Officer, Technical Officer and other posts know how to apply govt jobs
Government Jobs

युवाओं के पास है सरकारी नौकरी पाने का मौका, यहां कई पद हैं खाली

12 मई 2020

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Sarkari Naukri ESIC Recruitment 2020 Apply For Teaching, Senior Resident, Junior Resident and Super Specialist Posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

ESIC ने युवाओं से मांगे हैं आवेदन, नौकरी पाने के लिए बस देना होगा इंटरव्यू

12 मई 2020

Sarkari Naukri BPSC Recruitment 2020 know how to apply for bihar motor vehicle inspector Posts
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का मौका, आयोग ने शुरू की रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया

12 मई 2020

UPPCS
Government Jobs

UPPSC PCS 2020: यूपीपीसीएस में चल रही हैं भर्तियां, आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि नजदीक

12 मई 2020

Sarkari Naukri WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020 apply for Accountant, Project Associate, Block Coordinator and other post govt jobs in delhi
Government Jobs

दिल्ली सरकार: महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग में नौकरी पाने का मौका, तुरंत करें आवेदन

11 मई 2020

Sarkari Naukri BFUHS Recruitment vacancies for many posts govt job
Government Jobs

इस यूनिवर्सिटी में 1900 से ज्यादा पदों पर हो रही हैं बंपर भर्तियां, जल्द करें आवेदन

11 मई 2020

Sarkari Naukri State Health Society Bihar Recruitment vacancies for Sr. Lab Technician, Clinical Psychologist & Psychiatric Social Worker posts govt job
Government Jobs

राज्य स्वास्थ्य मिशन में हो रही हैं भर्तियां, युवाओं को मिला पुन: आवेदन करने का मौका

11 मई 2020

Sarkari Naukri Telangana High Court Recruitment 2020 For Civil Judge Full Information here
Government Jobs

हाईकोर्ट में हो रही हैं नियुक्तियां, नजदीक है आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि

11 मई 2020

Sarkari Naukri CGMFPFED Recruitment 2020 Apply For Many Posts Know More Details Here govt jobs
Government Jobs

डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर, प्रबंधक समेत यहां कई पद हैं खाली, तुरंत करें आवेदन

10 मई 2020

Sarkari Naukri NWDA Recruitment 2020 know how to apply for Technical / Administration / Finance Consultants posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

NWDA: राष्ट्रीय जल विकास अभिकरण में चल रही हैं भर्तियां, आज है आवेदन का अंतिम मौका

10 मई 2020

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Scientist & Scientific/Technical Assistant Posts Vacant Know More Here
Government Jobs

स्नातकों के लिए नौकरी पाने का शानदार मौका, यहां 400 से ज्यादा पद हैं खाली

10 मई 2020

Sarkari Naukri OSCB Recruitment 2020 apply for Assistant Manager, System Manger and Banking Assistant posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

इस बैंक में हैं 786 पद खाली, युवाओं को मिला आवेदन करने का फिर एक बार मौका

10 मई 2020

BHU Recruitment 2020 vacancy for Staff Nurse post know how to apply sarkari naukri
Government Jobs

BHU: बनारस हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय में निकली भर्तियां, जल्द करें आवेदन

10 मई 2020

जॉब्स
जॉब्स - फोटो : Social Media
JOB SHIMLA
JOB SHIMLA
JOB SHIMLA
JOB SHIMLA
job
job
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited