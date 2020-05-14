DDA स्नातकों के लिए सुनहरा मौका, बिना देरी किए करें आवेदन

{"_id":"5ebcbd262ddcfc5fe33ad4c3","slug":"dda-recruitment-2020-assistant-account-stenographer-and-other-posts-know-more-details","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"DDA \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
जॉब्स
- फोटो : Social Media