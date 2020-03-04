शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jobs ›   Government Jobs ›   1.89 crore candidates applied for 63 thousand posts of railway

रेलवे में हजारों पदों के लिए 1.89 करोड़ लोगों ने किए आवेदन, रेल मंत्री ने दी जानकारी

PTI, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 02:11 PM IST
railway
1 of 4
railway
रेलवे में हर कोई नौकरी करने का सपने देखता है। हर साल न जानें कितने लोग इसके लिए आवेदन करते ही हैं। हाल ही में रेलवे ने 63 हजार पदों को भरने के लिए एक विज्ञापन जारी किया था। जिसके लिए रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने कुछ आंकड़े साझा किए हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
railway railway vacancy 2020 sarkari naukri sarkari jobs

 रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Sarkari Naukri Air India Limited Recruitment 2020 vacancies for Supervisor Security posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

AIR INDIA में करियर बनाने का मौका, जल्द करें आवेदन

4 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri WBHRB Recruitment 2020 vacancies for Driver posts Govt Jobs
Government Jobs

8वीं पास के लिए नौकरी का मौका, यहां 300 पदों पर हो रही हैं भर्तियां

4 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
Sarkari Naukri Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2020, apply for Ship Design Assistants Vacancy govt jobs
Government Jobs

अगर है ये डिग्री तो जल्द करें आवेदन, कोचीन शिपयार्ड दे रहा है नौकरी का बेहतरीन मौका

4 मार्च 2020

BPSSC Bihar Police Recruitment 2020 vacancy for Steno Assistant Sub Inspector posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

12वीं पास के लिए यहां कई पद हैं खाली, जल्द करें आवेदन

4 मार्च 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Govt Jobs BEL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy for Trainee Hindi Officer & Trainee Publication Officer posts
Government Jobs

भारत इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स लिमिटेड ने मांगे हैं आवेदन, अंतिम तिथि है नजदीक

4 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Job
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए सुनहरा मौका, बस हिंदी विषय की हो जानकारी

3 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2020 apply for faculty Posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

AIIMS: उत्तर प्रदेश में हो रही हैं भर्तियां, सरकारी नौकरी पाने का शानदार मौका

3 मार्च 2020

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
विज्ञापन
ssa punjab recruitment government teaching job vacancy for 2102 master cadre posts apply here
Government Jobs

शिक्षकों के दो हजार से ज्यादा पदों पर भर्तियां, बस दो पड़ावों को करना होगा पार

3 मार्च 2020

UPSC IFS
Government Jobs

UPSC: बनें IFS अधिकारी, आवेदन का आखिरी माैका

3 मार्च 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
upsc
Government Jobs

UPSC: IAS बनने का बेहतरीन मौका, जल्द करें आवेदन

3 मार्च 2020

becil recruitment 2020 government job vacancies for data entry operators apply here now
Government Jobs

अगर है ये डिग्री तो जल्द करें आवेदन, बस एक इंटरव्यू दें और पा लें सरकारी नौकरी

3 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri BEL Recruitment 2020 vacancies for Trade Apprentice posts know how to apply govt jobs
Government Jobs

BEL में अपरेंटिस के पदों पर हो रही हैं भर्तियां, जल्द करें आवेदन

3 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri DRDO Recruitment 2020 apply for Trade Apprentice Posts
Government Jobs

DRDO में सरकारी नौकरी पाने का मौका, आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू

3 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri BEL Recruitment 2020 know how to apply for Deputy Engineer posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

करना चाहते हैं इस कंपनी में नौकरी, तो आज से आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू

2 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 vacancy for Junior Engineer (Civil) posts know how to apply
Government Jobs

UKSSSC ने मांगे हैं आवेदन, सैलरी सुनकर हो जाएंगे खुश

2 मार्च 2020

State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020 know how to apply for Cold Chain Technician posts
Government Jobs

10वीं पास हैं तो जल्द करें आवेदन, नहीं देनी कोई लिखित परीक्षा

2 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri MP High Court Recruitment 2020 know how to apply for Junior System Analyst posts
Government Jobs

अगर है ये डिग्री तो जल्द करें आवेदन, यहां सिस्टम एनालिस्ट के पद हैं खाली

2 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri OPSC Recruitment 2020 vacancies for Lecturer posts know how to apply
Government Jobs

लेक्चरर के पदों पर हो रही हैं भर्तियां, यहां 600 से ज्यादा पद हैं खाली

2 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri Kerala PSC Recruitment vacancies for Jr Assistant and Second Division Assistant posts
Government Jobs

पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन दे रहा नौकरी का मौका, 1279 पदों पर होंगी भर्तियां

2 मार्च 2020

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2020 vacancies for Legal Assistant posts know how to apply
Government Jobs

हाईकोर्ट में निकली असिस्टेंट के पदों पर नियुक्तियां, आज ही करें आवेदन

2 मार्च 2020

बीएसएफ के जवान
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए BSF में नौकरी के मौके, अंतिम तिथि बेहद नजदीक

1 मार्च 2020

railway
railway
Job
Job - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
afcdsf
afcdsf - फोटो : Getty Images
job
job
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited