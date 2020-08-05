शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan, Ramlala rebirth in Ayodhya Trustees nritya gopal das, govid dev giri, dr anil mishrasays, will aspire for centuries

अयोध्या में रामलला का पुनर्जन्म... ट्रस्टी बोले- सदियों की आकांक्षा होगी तृप्त

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 05 Aug 2020 06:13 AM IST
Proposed model of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir
1 of 9
Proposed model of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir - फोटो : पीटीआई
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज राम जन्मभूमि पूजन के लिए अयोध्या आएंगे। इस कार्यक्रम को लेकर देश के साथ विदेश में भी असीम उल्लास का माहौल है। इस मौके पर मंदिर के सभी ट्रस्टियों ने कहा कि आज का दिन बहुत ही बड़ा ऐतिहासिक दिन होने जा रहा है। 
ram janmabhoomi ram temple ram mandir bhumi pujan ram janmabhoomi dispute

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Proposed model of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir
Proposed model of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir
Proposed model of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir - फोटो : पीटीआई
महंत नृत्यगोपाल दास
महंत नृत्यगोपाल दास - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिमलेंद्र मोहन प्रताप मिश्र
बिमलेंद्र मोहन प्रताप मिश्र - फोटो : amar ujala
स्वामी गोविंद देव गिरि
स्वामी गोविंद देव गिरि - फोटो : ANI
महंत दिनेंद्र दास
महंत दिनेंद्र दास - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंपत राय
चंपत राय
डॉ. अनिल मिश्र
डॉ. अनिल मिश्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आचार्य सत्येंद्र दास।
आचार्य सत्येंद्र दास। - फोटो : amar ujala
बाबरी मस्जिद के पक्षकार रहे इकबाल अंसारी
बाबरी मस्जिद के पक्षकार रहे इकबाल अंसारी - फोटो : amar ujala
