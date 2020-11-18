शहर चुनें
Malabar 2020 wargames underway in the Arabian Sea , Indian Ocean Region

मालाबार नौसैन्य अभ्यास 2020: सागर की लहरों से टकराकर दुश्मन को संदेश दे रहे ये पोत, देखें PICS

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 10:53 PM IST
मालाबार नौसैन्य अभ्यास 2020
1 of 4
मालाबार नौसैन्य अभ्यास 2020 - फोटो : ANI
अरब सागर और हिंद महासागर क्षेत्र में मालाबार नौसैन्य अभ्यास 2020 का दूसरा चरण जारी है। चार दिवसीय अभ्यास में भारतीय नौसेना का विक्रमादित्य पोत युद्धक समूह और अमेरिकी नौसेना का निमित्ज स्ट्राइक ग्रुप भी भागीदारी कर रहा है।
 
