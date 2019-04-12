शहर चुनें

Lok Sabha Chunav 2019: Tough fight on these seats in second phase of polls 18 April

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों के बीच महामुकाबला, कौन मारेगा बाजी?

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 13 Apr 2019 06:11 PM IST
दूसरा चरण- दिग्गजों का महामुकाबला
दूसरा चरण- दिग्गजों का महामुकाबला - फोटो : Amar Ujala
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए पहले चरण का मतदान खत्म हो चुका है। इस दौर में कुल 69 फीसदी मतदान हुआ। वीके सिंह, किरेन रिजिजु, सत्यपाल सिंह और नितिन गडकरी सहित कई मंत्रियों और दिग्गज नेताओं की किस्मत ईवीएम में कैद हो गई। दूसरे दौर का मतदान 18 अप्रैल को होना है। इस चरण में हेमा मालिनी सहित कई दिग्गज उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। पूरे देश की निगाहें इस बात पर है कि बाजी किसके हाथ लगती है। आपको बता रहे हैं किस किस दिग्गज नेता की साख दूसरे दौर में दांव पर होगी। 
 
दूसरा चरण- दिग्गजों का महामुकाबला
दूसरा चरण- दिग्गजों का महामुकाबला - फोटो : Amar Ujala
हेमा मालिनी-महेश पाठक
हेमा मालिनी-महेश पाठक
राजकुमार चहर-श्रीभगवान शर्मा-राज बब्बर
राजकुमार चहर-श्रीभगवान शर्मा-राज बब्बर
तेजस्वी सूर्या-बीके हरिप्रसाद
तेजस्वी सूर्या-बीके हरिप्रसाद
बजरंग मनोहर सोनवणे-प्रीतम मुंडे
बजरंग मनोहर सोनवणे-प्रीतम मुंडे
अजय कुमार मंडल-शैलेश कुमार
अजय कुमार मंडल-शैलेश कुमार
दार्जिलिंग लोकसभा सीट के दावेदार
दार्जिलिंग लोकसभा सीट के दावेदार
जॉर्ज तिर्की-जुएल ओराम-सुनीता बिस्वाल
जॉर्ज तिर्की-जुएल ओराम-सुनीता बिस्वाल
सीपी राधाकृष्णन-पीआर नटराजन
सीपी राधाकृष्णन-पीआर नटराजन
सैम पॉल एसआर-दयानिधि मारन
सैम पॉल एसआर-दयानिधि मारन
बिरेश ठाकुर-मोहन मंडावी
बिरेश ठाकुर-मोहन मंडावी
फारूक अब्दुल्ला-खालिद जहांगीर-आगा सैयद मोहसीन
फारूक अब्दुल्ला-खालिद जहांगीर-आगा सैयद मोहसीन
