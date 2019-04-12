लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों के बीच महामुकाबला, कौन मारेगा बाजी?

{"_id":"5cb071fcbdec22142f01be1f","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2019-tough-fight-on-these-seats-in-second-phase-of-polls-18-april","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u091a\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940?","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
दूसरा चरण- दिग्गजों का महामुकाबला
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
राजकुमार चहर-श्रीभगवान शर्मा-राज बब्बर
तेजस्वी सूर्या-बीके हरिप्रसाद
बजरंग मनोहर सोनवणे-प्रीतम मुंडे
अजय कुमार मंडल-शैलेश कुमार
दार्जिलिंग लोकसभा सीट के दावेदार
जॉर्ज तिर्की-जुएल ओराम-सुनीता बिस्वाल
सीपी राधाकृष्णन-पीआर नटराजन
सैम पॉल एसआर-दयानिधि मारन
फारूक अब्दुल्ला-खालिद जहांगीर-आगा सैयद मोहसीन