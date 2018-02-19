बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8abf834f1c1b4f588b976b","slug":"canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-visit-with-their-children-to-the-historic-sabarmati-ashram-in-ahmedabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u091c\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u0930\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
तस्वीरें: कनेडियन पीएम जस्टिन परिवार संग पहुंचे साबरमती आश्रम, दिखा अनोखा अंदाज
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद, Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 05:53 PM IST
एक हफ्ते के दौरे पर भारत आए कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो आज परिवार के संग गुजरात में हैं। पत्नी सोफी ग्रेगरिए और तीनों बच्चों के साथ वो गुजरात के साबरमती आश्रम पहुंचे। आश्रम पहुंचकर ट्रूडो ने महात्मा गांधी से जुड़ी चीजों पर खासा रूचि दिखाई। कनेडियन प्रधानमंत्री की पत्नी सोफी ग्रेगरिए ने यहां चरखा भी चलाया। इस दौरान पीएम जस्टिन की पत्नी अपने बेटे को प्यार करने लगीं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a8abf834f1c1b4f588b976b","slug":"canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-visit-with-their-children-to-the-historic-sabarmati-ashram-in-ahmedabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u091c\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u0930\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a8abf834f1c1b4f588b976b","slug":"canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-visit-with-their-children-to-the-historic-sabarmati-ashram-in-ahmedabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u091c\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u0930\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a8abf834f1c1b4f588b976b","slug":"canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-visit-with-their-children-to-the-historic-sabarmati-ashram-in-ahmedabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u091c\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u0930\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a8abf834f1c1b4f588b976b","slug":"canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-visit-with-their-children-to-the-historic-sabarmati-ashram-in-ahmedabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u091c\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u0930\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a8abf834f1c1b4f588b976b","slug":"canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-visit-with-their-children-to-the-historic-sabarmati-ashram-in-ahmedabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u091c\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u0930\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a8abf834f1c1b4f588b976b","slug":"canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-visit-with-their-children-to-the-historic-sabarmati-ashram-in-ahmedabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u091c\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u0930\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a8abf834f1c1b4f588b976b","slug":"canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-visit-with-their-children-to-the-historic-sabarmati-ashram-in-ahmedabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u091c\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u0930\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a8abf834f1c1b4f588b976b","slug":"canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-visit-with-their-children-to-the-historic-sabarmati-ashram-in-ahmedabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u091c\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u0930\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a8abf834f1c1b4f588b976b","slug":"canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-visit-with-their-children-to-the-historic-sabarmati-ashram-in-ahmedabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u091c\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u0930\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a8abf834f1c1b4f588b976b","slug":"canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-visit-with-their-children-to-the-historic-sabarmati-ashram-in-ahmedabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u091c\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u0930\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Switch to Amarujala.com App
Get Lightning Fast Experience
Click On
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.