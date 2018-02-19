अपना शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: कनेडियन पीएम जस्टिन परिवार संग पहुंचे साबरमती आश्रम, दिखा अनोखा अंदाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद, Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 05:53 PM IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visit with their children to the historic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad
एक हफ्ते के दौरे पर भारत आए कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो आज परिवार के संग गुजरात में हैं। पत्नी सोफी ग्रेगरिए और तीनों बच्चों के साथ वो गुजरात के साबरमती आश्रम पहुंचे। आश्रम पहुंचकर ट्रूडो ने महात्मा गांधी से जुड़ी चीजों पर खासा रूचि दिखाई। कनेडियन प्रधानमंत्री की पत्नी सोफी ग्रेगरिए ने यहां चरखा भी चलाया। इस दौरान पीएम जस्टिन की पत्नी अपने बेटे को प्यार करने लगीं। 
