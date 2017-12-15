Download App
आपका शहर Close

विंटर सीजन में फुटवियर के साथ करें ऐसे एक्सपेरिमेंट, देगा स्टाइलिश लुक

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com - Presented by :शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 10:52 AM IST
try these footwear in winter season

सर्दियों में अक्सर लड़कियां इस बात की चिंता करते हुए दिखाई देती हैं कि वो फुटवियर में ऐसा क्या पहने जो उनकी ड्रेस के साथ एक दम परफेक्ट लगे। ऐसे में आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसे स्टाइलिश फुटवियर बताने जा रहे हैं जिन्हें अपनाकर आप अपना स्टाइल स्टेटमेंट बढ़ा सकते हैं।

पढे़ं- सर्दियों में ट्रेडिंग है ओवरकोट, हर ड्रेस के साथ इन सेलिब्रिटीज की तरह कर सकते हैं मैच

Comments

Browse By Tags

footwear winter season fashion tips

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

सभी एग्जिट पोल में गुजरात में भाजपा को एकतरफा बहुमत, कांग्रेस का 'हाथ' खाली

exit polls of gujarat election 2017, know about BJP-Congress Seats
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

सर्दियों में ट्रेडिंग है ओवरकोट, हर ड्रेस के साथ इन सेलिब्रिटीज की तरह कर सकते हैं मैच

Overcoat is trending in winter season try this as like celebrity
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

लुक में लाना चाहते हैं बदलाव तो जरूर ट्राई करें सेलिब्रिटीज का ये ड्रेसिंग सेन्स

Try these airport look of celebrities in this winter season
  • सोमवार, 11 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

40 की उम्र में दिखना चाहते हैं 30 के तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स

if you want to look young in 40s than try these amazing fashion tips
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

सर्दियों में ट्रेडिंग है ओवरकोट, हर ड्रेस के साथ इन सेलिब्रिटीज की तरह कर सकते हैं मैच

Overcoat is trending in winter season try this as like celebrity
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

रिचा चड्ढा के इन 5 ड्रेसिंग सेन्स ने लोगों को किया इंप्रेस, क्या आप अपनाना चाहेंगी?

Take the fashion tips from Richa Chadda style during Fukrey Returns promotions
  • शुक्रवार, 8 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

बेस्ट फ्रेंड की शादी में हासिल करनी हैं सारी लाइम लाइट, इन 5 चीजों को जरूर करें फॉलो

If you want to impress everyone in winter weddings than follow these 5 fashion tips
  • गुरुवार, 7 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!