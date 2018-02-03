अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   Fashion tips ›   know about Kolhapuri slippers

कोल्हापुरी चप्पलों के बारे में ये बातें बेशक नहीं जानते होंगे आप

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 08:35 PM IST
know about Kolhapuri slippers
1 of 5
कोल्हापुरी चप्पलें भारतीय फैशन में लंबे समय से हैं, जिसकी मांग विदेशों में भी है। विशेष रूप से इन्हें महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर में डिजाइन किया जाता है, इसलिए इसका नाम कोल्हापुरी पड़ा है। सबसे खास बात यह है कि ये चप्पलें 13वीं सदी की शुरुआत से ही पहनी जा रही हैं। जिस गांव में ये चप्पलें बनती थीं, उसी गांव के नाम पर उनका नाम रख दिया जाता था। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
kolhapuri slippers leather famous

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

embroidered jeans back in trend
Fashion tips

जींस पहनने का शौक है तो ये ट्रेडिंग टिप्स अपना लें, बिल्कुल हीरो-हीरोइन लगेंगे

1 फरवरी 2018

tips and tricks for shopping jeans
Fashion tips

अब जब भी जाएं जींस खरीदने, इन बातो का रखें खास ख्याल

3 फरवरी 2018

Before wedding every girl mush have these Lingerie in their wardrobe
Fashion tips

शादी से पहले लड़कियां इस प्राइवेट चीज को खरीदते समय न करें ये गलतियां

11 जनवरी 2018

Adopt these fashion tricks it will change your life
Fashion tips

लेदर बैग्स से जूते तक: जिस लड़की को पता होंगे ये ट्रिक्स, उनके आगे पानी भरेंगी एक्ट्रेस

23 जनवरी 2018

If men wants to look handsome than try these 5 tips
Fashion tips

दिखना चाहते हैं असली मर्द तो इन 5 चीजों को करें फॉलो, इंप्रेस हो जाएंगी लड़कियां

5 जनवरी 2018

More in Fashion tips

shilpa shinde secret fashion tips for glowing skin
Fashion tips

40 की उम्र में 16 का अंदाज, शिल्पा शिंदे से जानिए खूबसूरती के राज

29 दिसंबर 2017

from deepika padukone to alia bhatt everyone is trying this anklets
Fashion tips

दीपिका से आलिया तक सभी हीरोइनें पहन रही हैं ट्रेडिंग पायल, आप भी करें ट्राई

21 जनवरी 2018

Designer Mithi Kalra launches bridal collection
Fashion tips

लाल रंग के अलावा शादी में पहनना चाहती हैं कुछ अलग तो ये रंग बन सकता है आपकी च्वाइस

7 जनवरी 2018

Every girl must have these clothes in their wardrobe
Fashion tips

स्टाइल टिप्स: हर लड़की के वार्डरोब में होने चाहिए ये कपड़े

18 जनवरी 2018

Try these 5 looks of Deepika Padukone at Basant Panchami
Fashion tips

बसंत पंचमी के दिन ट्राई करें दीपिका पादुकोण की ये 5 ड्रेस, जीत लेंगी सबका दिल

22 जनवरी 2018

Fashion Tips For Formal Wear To Be Carried In Office
Fashion tips

ऑफिस वेयर: बार बार ना पहनें एक ही कपड़े, दफ्तर के लिए ऐसे हों तैयार

29 दिसंबर 2017

never make these mistakes when you choosing workout outfits
Fashion tips

जिम आउटफिट चुनते समय न करें ऐसी गलती, पड़ सकती है आपको भारी

3 जनवरी 2018

This Is How Traditiional Rajasthani Jewellery Is Setting Fashion Trend
Fashion tips

दिखना है सबसे अलग तो वेस्टर्न कपड़ों के साथ ऐसे पहनें दादी मां के भारी-भरकम गहने

16 जनवरी 2018

fashion trends for Makarsankranti and Lohri
Fashion tips

मकर संक्रांति 2018: दिखना है सबसे अलग तो जरूर फॉलो करें ये फैशन टिप्स

14 जनवरी 2018

Top 5 New Year Party decoration ideas
Fashion tips

न्यू ईयर में घर को इन खास चीजों से करें डेकोरेट, मेहमान हो जाएंगे इंप्रेस

2 जनवरी 2018

you need to know about these latest trends of bridal blouse
Fashion tips

ये हैं ब्राइडल ब्लाउज के हॉट एंड लेटेस्ट ट्रेंड्स, आज ही करें ट्राई

11 जनवरी 2018

Diwali Rangoli Designs: Decorate your home with these best beautiful designs
Fashion tips

दिवाली 2017: इस त्योहार घर को सजाएं रंगोली के इन बेस्ट 5 डिजाइन के साथ

19 अक्टूबर 2017

do you know why we have small pocket in the jeans
Fashion tips

कभी सोचा है आपके जींस में क्यों होती है ये छोटी सी पॉकेट?

16 सितंबर 2017

do you know why girls dont have pocket in shirt
Fashion tips

क्या आपको पता है लड़कियों की शर्ट में क्यों नहीं होती पॉकेट, ये है वजह

15 सितंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.