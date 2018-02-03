बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोल्हापुरी चप्पलों के बारे में ये बातें बेशक नहीं जानते होंगे आप
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 08:35 PM IST
कोल्हापुरी चप्पलें भारतीय फैशन में लंबे समय से हैं, जिसकी मांग विदेशों में भी है। विशेष रूप से इन्हें महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर में डिजाइन किया जाता है, इसलिए इसका नाम कोल्हापुरी पड़ा है। सबसे खास बात यह है कि ये चप्पलें 13वीं सदी की शुरुआत से ही पहनी जा रही हैं। जिस गांव में ये चप्पलें बनती थीं, उसी गांव के नाम पर उनका नाम रख दिया जाता था।
