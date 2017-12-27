Download App
अपनी स्टाइल से विराट ने फिर किया क्लीन बोल्ड, आउटफिट को लेकर हुआ बड़ा कंफ्यूजन

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 01:26 PM IST
Virat Kohli Mumbai Wedding Reception Attire

स्टाइल के मामले में विराट कोहली ने एक बार फिर अपनी बेगम साहिबा को मात दे दी है। वैसे तो मुंबई में आयोजित रिसेप्शन में अनुष्का भी बेहद खूबसूरत और ग्लैमरस लग रही थीं लेकिन विराट की तुलना में एक बार फिर मामला 19-20 वाला हो गया।

