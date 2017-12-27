बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अपनी स्टाइल से विराट ने फिर किया क्लीन बोल्ड, आउटफिट को लेकर हुआ बड़ा कंफ्यूजन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Fashion
›
Fashion street
›
Virat Kohli Mumbai Wedding Reception Attire
{"_id":"5a43507e4f1c1bee6a8b6237","slug":"virat-kohli-mumbai-wedding-reception-attire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921, \u0906\u0909\u091f\u092b\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0902\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u0928","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 01:26 PM IST
स्टाइल के मामले में विराट कोहली ने एक बार फिर अपनी बेगम साहिबा को मात दे दी है। वैसे तो मुंबई में आयोजित रिसेप्शन में अनुष्का भी बेहद खूबसूरत और ग्लैमरस लग रही थीं लेकिन विराट की तुलना में एक बार फिर मामला 19-20 वाला हो गया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a43418e4f1c1b35338b5162","slug":"virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-mumbai-reception-dress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0930, \u0928\u093e \u0939\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0932\u0930\u0940, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a3f5a6c4f1c1b8e698c38e6","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-arshi-khan-bold-looks","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0909\u091f\u092b\u093f\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a3a2f564f1c1bd1408bdf98","slug":"kareena-kapoor-and-saif-ali-khan-son-taimur-ali-khan-wear-these-brand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930, \u092e\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0949\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a43418e4f1c1b35338b5162","slug":"virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-mumbai-reception-dress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0930, \u0928\u093e \u0939\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0932\u0930\u0940, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a43332b4f1c1b96698bb5d2","slug":"five-style-of-salman-khan-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0907\u0928 5 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092b\u0947\u092e\u0938 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0908 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0949\u092a\u0940","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5a4330fc4f1c1b0a788b5141","slug":"everything-you-want-to-know-about-salman-khan-likes-and-dislikes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0935\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0921\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!