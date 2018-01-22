बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पहली बार इस अंदाज में नजर आईं मानुषी छिल्लर, दीपिका को भूल मिस वर्ल्ड को देखते रह गए रणवीर
फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 05:21 PM IST
मिस वर्ल्ड का खिताब जीत चुकीं मानुषी छिल्लर पहली बार फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड का हिस्सा बनीं। इस खास मौके पर मानुषी रेड कारपेट पर जैसे ही पहुंची मानों सभी कैमरे उन्हीं पर आकर टिक गए। ऐसा हो भी क्यों ना मानुषी ने इस इवेंट में ऐसी ड्रेस पहनी थीं कि वो सभी का दिल जीत ले गईं।
