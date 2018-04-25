बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae041774f1c1b65098b6441","slug":"kangana-ranaut-to-debut-on-cannes-2018-red-carpet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0941\u0921\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
कंगना के फैंस के लिए गुडन्यूज, कांस के रेड कार्पेट पर पहली बार दिखेंगी बॉलीवुड की ग्लैमरस क्वीन
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 25 Apr 2018 03:21 PM IST
बॉलीवुड की मोस्ट ग्लैमरस क्वीन कंगना रनौत जल्द ही अपने फैंस को एक खुशखबरी देने वाली हैं। खबरों की मानें तो कंगना इस साल कांस फिल्म फेस्टिवल में हिस्सा लेने वाली हैं। कंगना कांस फिल्म फेस्टिवल में एक ब्रांड एम्बेसडर के रूप में उपस्थित रहेंगी।
