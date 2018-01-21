Download App
बिकनी में दिखीं 'चक दे इंडिया' टीम की कैप्टन, देखकर हीरोइनें हो जाएंगी हैरान

फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 04:50 PM IST
Chak De India actress Vidya Malvade shared bikini photo on social media
1 of 4
'चक दे इंडिया' फिल्म में शाहरुख खान की टीम की कैप्टन बन चुकीं एक्ट्रेस विद्या मालवड़े को कौन नहीं जानता। विद्या वैसे तो कई सारी फिल्मों में काम कर चुकी हैं लेकिन इन दिनों फिल्मों से थोड़ी दूरी जरूर बना ली है। 44 साल की विद्या ने सोशल मीडिया पर बिकनी में ऐसी तस्वीरें पोस्ट की है जिसमें उन्हें पहचानना मुश्किल हो सकता है। 
