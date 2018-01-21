बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दीपिका के रणवीर हुए पूरे फिल्मी, पहना ऐसा आउटफिट देखते रह गए लोग
फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 02:35 PM IST
फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड 2018 के रेड कारपेट पर बॉलीवुड के कई सेलेब्रिटीज पहुंचे। इस अवॉर्ड फंक्शन में सभी ने एक से बढ़कर एक ड्रेस में पोज दिए लेकिन सबकी नजरें जिस एक्टर की ड्रेस पर आकर टिकीं वह कोई और नहीं बल्कि 'पद्मावत' के अलाउद्दीन खिलजी है।
