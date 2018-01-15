बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शो में ही नहीं ड्रेसिंग सेंस के मामले में भी शिल्पा हैं हिना से आगे, देखें तस्वीरें
फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 12:32 PM IST
'भाबी जी घर पर है' शो से अंगूरी भाभी के नाम से मशहूर हुईं एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शिंदे भले ही 40 साल की हो चुकी हैं, लेकिन बिग बॉस में उन्होंने जमकर जलवे बिखेरे हैं। वैसे तो हिना खान के ड्रेसिंग सेंस को लेकर बाहर खूब चर्चाएं होती रहीं लेकिन शिल्पा ने भी अपने अंदाज के चलते दर्शकों के दिलों में अपनी जगह बनाई। आगे की स्लाइड्स में शिल्पा की तस्वीरें देखें और जानें कैसे हिना खान से रेस में आगे हैं 'अंगूरी भाभी'...
