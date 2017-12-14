अर्शी खान ने नाइटी उतार Bigg Boss को सौंपी और अपनाया ये धांसू लुक, पसंद आया क्या?
अर्शी खान ने नाइटी उतार Bigg Boss को सौंपी और अपनाया ये धांसू लुक, पसंद आया क्या?
बिग बॉस की शुरुआत से ही अर्शी खान की नाइटी चर्चा का विषय बनी रही। शो के दौरान उन्होंने एक से बढ़कर एक नाइटी पहनीं लेकिन टास्क के दौरान सारी नाइटी बिग बॉस के हवाले करने के बाद से अर्शी का ड्रेसिंग सेन्स अब धीरे धीरे लोगों पर अपनी छाप छोड़ने लगा है।
