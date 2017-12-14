Download App
अर्शी खान ने नाइटी उतार Bigg Boss को सौंपी और अपनाया ये धांसू लुक, पसंद आया क्या?

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 05:27 PM IST
Arshi Khan nighty and now her new look in Bigg Boss 11 impresses everyone

बिग बॉस की शुरुआत से ही अर्शी खान की नाइटी चर्चा का विषय बनी रही। शो के दौरान उन्होंने एक से बढ़कर एक नाइटी पहनीं लेकिन टास्क के दौरान सारी नाइटी बिग बॉस के हवाले करने के बाद से अर्शी का ड्रेसिंग सेन्स अब धीरे धीरे लोगों पर अपनी छाप छोड़ने लगा है। 

