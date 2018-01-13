बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a59dc414f1c1be3408b49e9","slug":"anita-hassanandani-joined-naagin-3-team-take-a-look-of-her-style","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 '\u0928\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928' \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936, \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e-\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
रियल लाइफ में एकता की 'नागिन' हैं काफी स्टाइलिश, फैशन के मामले में दीपिका-सोनम भी रह गईं पीछे
फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 04:34 PM IST
जल्द ही टेलीविजन पर 'नागिन' के रूप में नजर आने वाली अनीता हसनंदानी असल जिंदगी में काफी स्टाइलिश है। यहां तक की उन्हें टेलीविजन की सबसे स्टाइलिश एक्ट्रेस भी कहा जाता है। अक्सर उनके स्टाइल ट्रेडिंग बन जाते हैं लेकिन रियल लाइफ में वो किसी ट्रेंड को फॉलो नहीं करती।
