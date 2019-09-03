शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   Beauty tips ›   use best three natural things to look younger

एंटी-ऐजिंग क्रीम से मिल जाएगा छुटकारा, इन तीन नेचुरल चीजों को इस्तेमाल करके रहेंगे जवां

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, Updated Wed, 04 Sep 2019 07:15 AM IST
Deepika Padukone
1 of 4
Deepika Padukone - फोटो : instagram
बढ़ती उम्र के निशान हमारे चेहरे पर भी दिखने लगते हैं। हम बढ़ती उम्र से तो दूर भाग नहीं सकते, लेकिन कुछ प्राकृतिक चीजों के जरिए, चेहरे पर दिखने वाले उम्र के निशान को काफी हद तक कम कर सकते हैं। ऐस्ट्राबैरी बायोसाइंसेज के त्वचा विशेषज्ञ और निदेशक अचल आर्य बताते हैं कि 30 वर्ष के बाद चहरे पर उम्र का असर दिखने लगता है और अधिकांश महिलाएं पहले जैसी जवां त्वचा पाने के चक्कर में एंटी-एजिंग वाली क्रीमों पर हजारों रुपये खर्च करती हैं। लेकिन कुछ प्राकृतिक तत्वों के जरिए त्वचा को जवां बनाए रखा जा सकता है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
food to look young
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ganesh chaturthi celebration 2019 at mukesh ambani residence kriti sanon stunning look
Fashion

गणपति पूजा में रेखा के बाद 'कृति सेनन' के साड़ी लुक ने ढाया कहर, नजरें हटाना मुश्किल

3 सितंबर 2019

ganesh chaturthi 2019 celebrations at mukesh ambani residence antilia in mumbai
Fashion

अंबानी के घर गणपति पूजा में सितारों का दिखा ट्रेडिशनल लुक, रेखा के आगे कटरीना-आलिया भी फेल

3 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
know how to colour hair naturally with potato peels
Beauty tips

इस सब्जी के छिलके से आएगी बालों की खोई हुई रंगत, जानें इस्तेमाल का तरीका

3 सितंबर 2019

learn best hairstyle for long hair from tv actress divyanka tripathi dahiya
Beauty tips

लंबे बालों में नहीं कर पाती हैं 'हेयरस्टाइलिंग' तो, दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी से सीख लें ये चार स्टाइल

3 सितंबर 2019

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
Astrology Services

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
arjan bajwa
Bollywood

'कबीर सिंह' के अलावा प्रियंका का हीरो रह चुका है दिल्ली के पूर्व डिप्टी मेयर का बेटा, अनसुने तथ्य

3 सितंबर 2019

best tips to keep clean and healthy beard
Beauty tips

दिखना चाहते हैं दाढ़ी के साथ 'स्टाइलिश' तो ये पांच टिप्स आपका काम कर देंगे आसान

2 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Sonam Kapoor Recent Photoshoot in Salwar Suit Looks Beautiful
Fashion

सलवार-सूट में सोनम के नए फोटोशूट से नजरें हटाना होगा मुश्किल, फैंस बोले 'लाजवाब'

2 सितंबर 2019

tara sutaria looks stunning in punit balana yellow lehenga
Fashion

तारा सुतारिया का 'ट्रेडिशनल' अवतार इस बार सबको आया पसंद, चारो तरफ हो रही वाहवाही

2 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
विज्ञापन
simple tricks to store silk sarees for lifelong
Fashion

टिप्स: इन चार गलतियों से बचेंगे तो आपकी सिल्क की साड़ी हमेशा दिखेगी नई

2 सितंबर 2019

सोनम कपूर
Fashion

सोनम कपूर के मिनी पिकनिक बैग की कीमत सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश

1 सितंबर 2019

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
Astrology Services

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
hair and skin tips for girls, use these five fruits for healthy and glowing skin and hair
Beauty tips

रसोई में मौजूद हैं ये पांच चीजें तो चेहरे पर निखार के साथ ही बालों को भी बनाएं मजबूत

1 सितंबर 2019

top 5 hairstyle of bollywood actresses kareena kapor to madhuri dixit must follow
Beauty tips

दिखना है ग्लैमरस तो करीना कपूर से लेकर माधुरी दीक्षित की ये हेयरस्टाइल करें ट्राई

1 सितंबर 2019

top 3 essential amitabh bachchan use for groom beard
Beauty tips

अमिताभ बच्चन अपनी दाढ़ी के लिए इन तीन चीजों का रखते हैं ख्याल, आप भी ले सकते हैं सीख

31 अगस्त 2019

aishwarya rai bachchan
Fashion street

सोशल मीडिया पर छाया ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन का हॉट फोटोशूट, हर लुक में ढा रही हैं कयामत

31 अगस्त 2019

homemade must try face packs for oily skin
Beauty tips

'ऑयली स्किन' से हैं परेशान? जरूर आजमाएं ये चार घरेलू फेसपैक

31 अगस्त 2019

mix these things in drinking water to get clear glowing skin
Beauty tips

दमकती त्वचा के लिए पानी में मिलाकर पिएं ये पांच चीजें

31 अगस्त 2019

disha patani new stunning instagram pictures set fire on internet
Fashion

दिशा पाटनी की नई तस्वीरों ने इंटरनेट पर मचाया तहलका, 'स्पोर्टी लुक' में लग रही हैं बिंदास

30 अगस्त 2019

karishma kapoor stunning photoshoot for forevermark diamond
Fashion

'बार्बी' लुक में सामने आईं करिश्मा कपूर की दिलकश तस्वीरें, फैंस बोले 'वाह सिंड्रेला'

30 अगस्त 2019

three hairstyle which make hair thinner
Beauty tips

इन दो हेयरस्टाइल के चक्कर में बर्बाद हो रहे हैं आपके बाल

30 अगस्त 2019

eye makeup
Beauty tips

आंखें बड़ी हो या छोटी, ग्लैम लुक के लिए इस तरह करें आई मेकअप

30 अगस्त 2019

dark circles
Beauty tips

आंखों के काले घेरों का नहीं रहेगा नामोनिशान, आज ही आजमाएं ये टिप्स

29 अगस्त 2019

kangana ranaut
Fashion

देर रात मुंबई की सड़कों पर ऐसी ड्रेस में दिखीं कंगना, लोगों ने कहा- स्वर्ग की अप्सरा

29 अगस्त 2019

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मुकेश अंबानी के घर पधारे गणपति, एक ही छत के नीचे दिखा पूरा बॉलीवुड

देश के सबसे अमीर घराने यानि अंबानी परिवार के घर भी गणपति पधारे। इस दौरान पूरा बॉलीवुड गणपति के दर्शन करने पहुंचा। फिल्मी सितारों के साथ खेल जगत की भी कई हस्तियां यहां मौजूद रहीं।

3 सितंबर 2019

यातायात नियम 2:20

गुरुग्राम ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने एक शख्स का काटा 23 हजार का चालान, मालिक बोला-इतने की तो गाड़ी भी नहीं

3 सितंबर 2019

खावर कुरैशी 1:41

इमरान खान को एक और झटका, कश्मीर मुद्दे पर ICJ में पाकिस्तान के वकील ने ही ऐसे खोली पोल

3 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान 2:30

पाकिस्तान में जीवन रक्षक दवाओं के पड़े लाले, भारत से दवाओं के आयात को दी मंजूरी

3 सितंबर 2019

चांद पर जमीन 3:33

शाहरुख और ट्रॉम क्रूज के बाद इस शख्स ने खरीदी चांद पर जमीन, अजब गजब चीजें कर रखी हैं इकट्ठा

3 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited