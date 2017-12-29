बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a45f3c24f1c1b0e788b57e9","slug":"actress-who-wore-same-dress-at-virushas-mumbai-reception","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0905\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0905\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
अनुष्का-विराट के रिसेप्शन में सेलेब्रिटीज ने क्यों पहनी एक जैसी ड्रेस, अब हुअा बड़ा खुलासा
टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 01:39 PM IST
साल 2017 जाते-जाते जिन लोगों के लिए यादगार बन गया। विराट और अनुष्का भी उनमें से ही एक हैं। इस लव बर्ड की शादी साल का सबसे बड़ा जश्न बन गई। दोनों को नाम दिया गया 'विरुष्का'। शादी के बाद 'विरुष्का' के हनीमून, और दोनों रिसेप्शन्स तक ने जमकर मीडिया का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींचा।
