कैंसर के चलते बार-बार अपना लुक बदल रहीं सोनाली बेंद्रे, नई तस्वीर में बिल्कुल बदली हुई सी दिखीं

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 11:15 AM IST
सोनाली बेंद्रे इन दिनों न्यूयॉर्क में कैंसर का इलाज करवा रही हैं । समय-समय पर वो सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर तस्वीरों के साथ अपनी सेहत के बारे में अपडेट देती रहती हैं । सोनाली के फैंस उनके जल्द ठीक हो जाने की दुआ मांग रहे हैं ।
सोनाली बेंद्रे सोनाली बेंद्रे हेल्थ प्रियंका चोपड़ा
