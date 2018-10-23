बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कैंसर के चलते बार-बार अपना लुक बदल रहीं सोनाली बेंद्रे, नई तस्वीर में बिल्कुल बदली हुई सी दिखीं
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 11:15 AM IST
सोनाली बेंद्रे इन दिनों न्यूयॉर्क में कैंसर का इलाज करवा रही हैं । समय-समय पर वो सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर तस्वीरों के साथ अपनी सेहत के बारे में अपडेट देती रहती हैं । सोनाली के फैंस उनके जल्द ठीक हो जाने की दुआ मांग रहे हैं ।
